Wu Jiezhuang: Stablecoins have great potential for development in Hong Kong, but retail investors should remain cautious when investing

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Hong Kong media Metro Financial Channel, Hong Kong Legislative Council member Wu Jiezhuang said that Hong Kong has a lot of room to develop stablecoins, which will become a combination of innovative finance and the real economy in the future. I believe there will be more value-added and entrepreneurial opportunities. However, Wu Jiezhuang welcomes the plan of Internet companies and financial institutions to issue stablecoins in Hong Kong, but reminds retail investors not to be greedy, to first understand the investment risks clearly, and to be cautious when investing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.