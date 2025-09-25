TLDR: Tether aims to raise $15B–$20B, giving up roughly 3% equity for a $500B valuation. Cantor Fitzgerald is advising on what could be one of crypto’s largest private rounds. USDT remains the largest stablecoin and key liquidity tool for global crypto trading. A successful raise could influence Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin market dynamics. Tether is [...] The post $15B–$20B Raise Could Vault Tether to Half-Trillion Valuation appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Tether aims to raise $15B–$20B, giving up roughly 3% equity for a $500B valuation. Cantor Fitzgerald is advising on what could be one of crypto’s largest private rounds. USDT remains the largest stablecoin and key liquidity tool for global crypto trading. A successful raise could influence Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin market dynamics. Tether is [...] The post $15B–$20B Raise Could Vault Tether to Half-Trillion Valuation appeared first on Blockonomi.

$15B–$20B Raise Could Vault Tether to Half-Trillion Valuation

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/25 01:36

Tether is in talks to pull off one of the largest private raises in crypto history. The stablecoin giant is reportedly seeking $15 billion to $20 billion in fresh capital. 

The sale would represent roughly 3 percent of its equity. If it succeeds, it would put Tether’s valuation near $500 billion. Investors and traders are closely tracking every development.

Tether Fundraising Targets $500B Valuation

Bloomberg reported that Tether is working with Cantor Fitzgerald to coordinate the raise. The process is still in early stages but is drawing attention from large institutional investors. 

The deal size would make it one of the biggest capital raises by any crypto company. The valuation implied by the raise would place Tether among the world’s most valuable private firms.

The company, known for issuing the USDT stablecoin, is central to global crypto trading activity. Billions of dollars of transactions flow through USDT daily. Tether’s fundraising push could provide liquidity for expansion into other areas such as infrastructure and payments.

People familiar with the talks said final terms could shift before a deal is signed. Investors are weighing the valuation, the stake on offer, and potential regulatory considerations. While Tether has not confirmed exact figures, its management has said external funding options are being considered.

If successful, the raise could further strengthen Tether’s position in the market. It would also test appetite for large equity stakes in crypto firms at high valuations.

Crypto Market and Price Dynamics

The fundraising move comes at a time when stablecoins play a key role in market liquidity. USDT remains the most traded crypto asset by volume. This deal could reinforce confidence in the token’s backing and stability. 

At the same time, a multi-billion dollar raise might spark questions over transparency and governance.

Tether’s reserves are largely composed of short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash-like assets. This structure generates yield and strengthens its balance sheet. Investors will want to see continued reporting and reserve clarity if the valuation holds.

Crypto prices may react if the raise signals more institutional adoption. A successful round could increase market liquidity and impact Bitcoin and Ethereum demand. Traders are closely watching for official confirmation and timelines.

