$15M In Bitcoin Awakens From 10-Yr Slumber as BTC Hits $116K

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 02:20
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00428+5.41%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001795+1.69%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,479.17+1.81%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04643+2.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09498-2.03%

They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn.

Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later).

Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley!

So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill).

Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit 120mph (a feat he vowed never to repeat), he now prefers leisurely rides along the coast, enjoying the wind in his thinning hair.

Speaking of chill, Christian’s got a crew of furry friends waiting for him at home. Two cats and a dog. He swears cats are way smarter than dogs (sorry, Grizzly), but he adores them all anyway. Apparently, watching his pets just chillin’ helps him analyze and write meticulously formatted articles even better.

Here’s the thing about this guy: He works a lot, but he keeps himself fueled by enough coffee to make it through the day – and some seriously delicious (Filipino) food. He says a delectable meal is the secret ingredient to a killer article. And after a long day of crypto crusading, he unwinds with some rum (mixed with milk) while watching slapstick movies.

Looking ahead, Christian sees a bright future with NewsBTC. He says he sees himself privileged to be part of an awesome organization, sharing his expertise and passion with a community he values, and fellow editors – and bosses – he deeply respects.

So, the next time you tread into the world of cryptocurrency, remember the man behind the words – the crypto crusader, the grease monkey, and the feline philosopher, all rolled into one.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/15m-in-bitcoin-awakens-from-10-year-slumber-as-btc-hits-116k/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/20 Update: Low liquidity market, altcoins have a large pullback, and the top
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1496+4.68%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002707+3.87%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 10:09
Share
Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Canadian digital asset firm Sol Strategies has filed for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market amid its US market expansion strategy. Key Takeaways: Sol Strategies has filed to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE” as part of its U.S. expansion. The firm holds over 420,000 SOL tokens and is positioning itself as a blockchain-focused investment vehicle. Sol Strategies will follow Canadian governance standards and remain exempt from certain US rules. The company, which currently trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), aims to have its common shares listed under the ticker “STKE” on Nasdaq, according to a Form 40-F registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing comes as Sol Strategies reveals it holds over 420,000 SOL tokens, which makes the firm one of the more prominent institutional holders of Solana’s native asset. Source: SEC Sol Strategies Eyes Growth as Digital Asset Investment Vehicle Sol Strategies is positioning itself as a digital asset investment vehicle with a focus on emerging blockchain technologies. In its filing, the company cited expectations of further growth driven by Solana’s growing market share in asset tokenization and the digital asset infrastructure landscape. The company also revealed it has 172.2 million common shares outstanding, along with a range of convertible securities—including over 12 million warrants and 5.3 million stock options. These figures point to a potentially active capitalization table, should investor interest pick up following a successful U.S. listing. Sol Strategies qualifies as a “foreign private issuer” under SEC rules, which exempts it from certain U.S. regulatory requirements, including proxy solicitation rules and Section 16 filings. It intends to continue following Canadian governance practices under the CSE framework, which differ in several ways from U.S. standards. For instance, its board does not require a majority of independent directors, and it does not maintain separate nominating or compensation committees as mandated by Nasdaq for domestic issuers. Despite the listing ambitions, the firm acknowledged a range of risks, including the evolving nature of crypto regulation, potential volatility in digital asset prices, and the uncertainty surrounding classification of certain tokens under securities laws. SOL Strategies Files $1B Shelf Prospectus for Future Growth In May, SOL Strategies filed a preliminary shelf prospectus in Canada on May 27, aiming to raise up to $1 billion . While the company has no immediate fundraising plans, the filing is a strategic move to create financing flexibility as it targets expansion within the Solana ecosystem. Once approved, the shelf will allow SOL Strategies to offer a mix of securities, ranging from common shares to debt instruments, over time without re-filing for each issuance. In April, the company also secured a $500 million convertible note facility from ATW Partners in April. Proceeds will be used to acquire and stake SOL tokens on SOL Strategies’ own validators. The notes are interest-bearing in SOL and performance-linked, aligning the firm’s capital strategy with Solana’s staking economy. In another development, SOL Strategies has signed an MOU with Superstate to explore issuing tokenized company shares on the Solana blockchain. The initiative, still subject to regulatory review, would mark one of the first attempts to move public equity on-chain.
SynFutures
F$0.009028-2.92%
Union
U$0.01129+12.67%
Solana
SOL$240.64+6.22%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 14:29
Share
Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

The consultation period comes as Thailand seeks to clarify regulations for the crypto industry.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01491+6.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 06:03
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

This Altcoin Has Been Backed By Top Experts To Outperform Solana, XRP and Cardano In The Next 6 Months

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Builds Momentum on ETF Hype, While Viral $0.035 DeFi Crypto Targets $1