Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT

PANews
2025/06/22 23:56

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury has once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network, bringing the minting volume to 2 billion today. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said that this is an authorized but unissued transaction, which means it will be used as inventory for the next issuance request and on-chain exchange.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Visa supports USDG and PYUSD issued by Paxos in its stablecoin settlement service

Visa supports USDG and PYUSD issued by Paxos in its stablecoin settlement service

According to PANews on July 31, stablecoin issuer Paxos stated on the X platform that Visa announced today that it will support USDG and PYUSD issued by Paxos in its
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:09
The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

1. Overview of the Event In early July 2025, the law firm Pomerantz filed a class action lawsuit against Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, NASDAQ: MSTR) in the U.S. District Court for
U Coin
U$0.01094-2.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:00
US Treasury Secretary Bensont expects Fed chairman nominee to be announced before year-end

US Treasury Secretary Bensont expects Fed chairman nominee to be announced before year-end

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Cailian Press, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said he is compiling a list of candidates for Federal Reserve Chairman, and two seats on
U Coin
U$0.01094-2.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:58

Trending News

More

Visa supports USDG and PYUSD issued by Paxos in its stablecoin settlement service

The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

US Treasury Secretary Bensont expects Fed chairman nominee to be announced before year-end

Corporate crypto treasury holdings top $100B as Ether buying accelerates

Bitcoin dominance continues to shrink, which altcoins are poised for a breakout?