16,483,919 XRP Moves to Coinbase – Here’s What is Happening?

16,483,919 XRP transfer to Coinbase sparks speculation and intrigue Coinbase XRP reserves decline sharply with only four cold wallets remaining XRP redistribution continues as Coinbase reorganizes cold wallet holdings Whale Alert, a leading blockchain tracker, flagged a significant transfer of 16,483,919 XRP, worth over $50 million, to Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the U.S.  This massive move has sparked curiosity and speculation about what exactly is happening behind the scenes at Coinbase. The timing of this transaction, coming shortly after the Fed's decision to cut interest rates, has caught the attention of the crypto community. While some are wondering if the two events are connected, the key focus is on the movement of such a large amount of XRP into Coinbase's system. 16,483,919 #XRP (50,856,185 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Coinbasehttps://t.co/EfMmOl9pe0 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 18, 2025 Also Read: BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone Coinbase Cold Wallets and Asset Redistribution Recent updates from XRP_Liquidity (@XRPwallets) reveal a significant shift in Coinbase's XRP holdings. The exchange now has only 4 active cold wallets, each holding approximately 16.4 million XRP. This is a stark contrast to earlier in the year when Coinbase managed 52 cold wallets, with 10 holding 26.8 million XRP each, and the remaining wallets holding 16.8 million XRP. As a result of this shift, there's increased speculation on whether the XRP from these previous wallets is being redistributed or moved to other wallets. According to XRP_Liquidity, new subwallets have been created, and XRP has been added to them. This could indicate that Coinbase is reorganizing its XRP holdings, possibly in preparation for upcoming market events, such as potential ETF developments or other significant moves in the crypto space. I've been watching a few of them like these. New subwallets then more is added. I was hoping to see where they go to from here after ETF for example. Just odd they would drain all their Cold wallets to new wallets unless there's a use planned for them.https://t.co/mAYrnAdrpc — XRP_Liquidity (Larsen/Britto/Escrow/ODL/RLUSD) (@XRPwallets) September 18, 2025 The transfer of 16,483,919 XRP to Coinbase has raised questions about the exchange's strategy and its management of XRP reserves. With the reduction in the number of cold wallets and Coinbase's XRP holdings at their lowest in years, this move is a key focal point for the crypto community.   Also Read: Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details 16,483,919 XRP Moves to Coinbase – Here's What is Happening?

2025/09/18 22:33
  • 16,483,919 XRP transfer to Coinbase sparks speculation and intrigue
  • Coinbase XRP reserves decline sharply with only four cold wallets remaining
  • XRP redistribution continues as Coinbase reorganizes cold wallet holdings

Whale Alert, a leading blockchain tracker, flagged a significant transfer of 16,483,919 XRP, worth over $50 million, to Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the U.S.  This massive move has sparked curiosity and speculation about what exactly is happening behind the scenes at Coinbase.


The timing of this transaction, coming shortly after the Fed’s decision to cut interest rates, has caught the attention of the crypto community. While some are wondering if the two events are connected, the key focus is on the movement of such a large amount of XRP into Coinbase’s system.


Also Read: BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone


Coinbase Cold Wallets and Asset Redistribution

Recent updates from XRP_Liquidity (@XRPwallets) reveal a significant shift in Coinbase’s XRP holdings. The exchange now has only 4 active cold wallets, each holding approximately 16.4 million XRP.


This is a stark contrast to earlier in the year when Coinbase managed 52 cold wallets, with 10 holding 26.8 million XRP each, and the remaining wallets holding 16.8 million XRP.


As a result of this shift, there’s increased speculation on whether the XRP from these previous wallets is being redistributed or moved to other wallets. According to XRP_Liquidity, new subwallets have been created, and XRP has been added to them.


This could indicate that Coinbase is reorganizing its XRP holdings, possibly in preparation for upcoming market events, such as potential ETF developments or other significant moves in the crypto space.


The transfer of 16,483,919 XRP to Coinbase has raised questions about the exchange’s strategy and its management of XRP reserves. With the reduction in the number of cold wallets and Coinbase’s XRP holdings at their lowest in years, this move is a key focal point for the crypto community.


 


Also Read: Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details


The post 16,483,919 XRP Moves to Coinbase – Here’s What is Happening? appeared first on 36Crypto.

