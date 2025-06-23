Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.23)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

?Update 6/23:

$GOR sol forked, testnet launched

$ERC69 Klik Launched, Allegedly Related to Truth Terminal

$JOE murad and others increase positions and launch meme lending pool

$oil, $ww3 Israel-Iraq War related

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!