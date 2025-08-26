17+ Big Crypto Events to Watch This Week: From Upgrades to Community AMAs

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/26 11:00
crypto event 8

The upcoming week is eventful in crypto, with new releases, sales, and communities that may define the success of the given projects. BioProtocol Auto Launch Sale will start on August 25, as Immutable plans a live AMA with MARBLEX, The Sandbox, and MetaToyDragonZ. 

The Delysium team will also present new documentation, including YKILY MCP Interface Standardization, which is an integrated guide on integration for the developers.

On the following day, August 26, there are two important votes of crypto governance planned. IoTeX will propose to initiate slashing under IIP-50, which aims to improve network performance by implementing penalties for underperforming delegates. 

At the same time, IOTA will conduct a community vote on SGP-0012, which focuses on infrastructure and growth related to the Tangle DAO on the Shimmer network. Moreover, an AMA on Privacy AI Agents will be held at Phala Network.

Midweek Crypto Upgrades and Community Engagement

Mantle will introduce the Mainnet V1.3.1 upgrade on August 27; this technology is a technical upgrade that makes the chain stronger. At 4 PM UTC, Helium will conduct a community call on Discord to update the community and conduct a question-and-answer session. 

Meanwhile, the team behind XT Exchange will be conducting a crypto AMA with the Aleo team at 02:00 UTC that will provide ideas on privacy-first blockchain solutions.

On August 28 at 12:00 PM UTC, there will be an Alchemy Pay community AMA and closing of Believer Blessing and Pre-Deposit Vaults in Treehouse Finance. The project also expects the V3.10.0 upgrade to enhance its decentralized liquidity solution.

Toward the End of the Week

Events get hectic in the days leading up to the end of the month. On August 29, Pudgy Penguins will roll out a new offering created in collaboration with Mythical Games and driven by $MYTH and an AMA with the Delysis community.

Manta Network is launching an updated variant of CeDeFi, a combination of centralized and decentralized finance, on August 30. On August 31, Cardano IOG will conduct an audit and announce the full launch of the Saga platform.

Looking Ahead

With governance choices, technical enhancements, and high-profile community meetings packed into one week, the crypto market will be busy. Every event can transform, influence, and recalculate the course of projects throughout the rest of the year.

