17 Years Ago, Satoshi’s Email Began the Bitcoin Revolution

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/20 19:32
On August 20, 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto emailed Adam Back, referencing his Hashcash paper and sharing an idea that would birth Bitcoin, the first decentralized digital currency. This simple email marked the beginning of blockchain technology, revolutionizing how we think about money, security, and trust. From this historic moment grew a new digital economy that continues to grow and shape the future of finance worldwide. Seventeen years later, Bitcoin remains the pioneer of decentralized finance.

