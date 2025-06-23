Trezor: Contact form abused to send phishing emails, users need to be vigilant

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Trezor's official announcement, its contact form was abused and used by attackers to send phishing emails disguised as official support replies to induce users to disclose wallet backups. Trezor emphasized that it would never ask for user wallet backups and the relevant issues have been controlled. Officials remind users to be vigilant and never share mnemonics or private keys online.

