Humanity Protocol is accused of being a "domestic shell project", and Shenzhen Zhangteng information materials appear in the code

PANews reported on June 23 that according to X platform users @LianFang_ and AB @_FORAB, Humanity Protocol (H) was suspected of being a "domestic project shell". Its 1.0.2 version APK file contained Shenzhen Zhangteng Information's palm vein recognition access control device and logo image, which raised questions about its authenticity. Netizens said that the project's social media popularity may be controlled by internal trumpets, and user activity is questionable. The whistleblower said that the purpose of the project's collection of palm print data is unclear, involving privacy risks, and the project has not yet responded.

