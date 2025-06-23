Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

PANews reported on June 23 that FuzzLand, a Web3 security and analysis company, recently disclosed a security incident involving the Bedrock UniBTC protocol. Officials said that a former employee used internal permissions and advanced persistent threat techniques to steal sensitive information from the system for three weeks, which eventually led to the attack on the protocol. The incident originated from the illegal acquisition of intelligence related to a Dedaub vulnerability report. Fuzzland has compensated the injured party and cooperated with security companies and law enforcement agencies to investigate. The company stated that customer data was not affected, and shared the lessons learned from the incident, calling on the crypto community to strengthen supply chain security, permission management and employee identity verification, and jointly improve the industry's defense capabilities.

