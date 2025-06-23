Fed Governor Bowman: Now is the time to consider adjusting policy rates

PANews reported on June 23 that Fed Governor Bowman said: Now is the time to consider adjusting the policy interest rate. If inflation continues to fall or the labor market weakens, interest rates may be cut. The Fed will hold a meeting on bank capital on July 22. After Fed Governor Bowman hinted that interest rates may be cut in July, U.S. Treasury yields continued to fall.

