NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the official blog of Magic Newton Foundation, Newton Protocol (NEWT) has announced its token economics, with a total supply of 1 billion and an initial circulation of 215 million (accounting for 21.5%). 60% of them are allocated to community categories, including ecological incentives, network rewards, liquidity, ecological growth funds, ecological development funds and foundation treasury to support protocol development and decentralization. 40% are allocated to internal categories, including core contributors, early investors and Magic Labs, and the relevant allocations have lock-up and vesting periods. Officials announced that NEWT TGE and airdrops will be launched on June 24, and another 0.9% of the supply will be used as Kaito rewards. The Kaito snapshot time is 7:59 UTC on June 20, 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.