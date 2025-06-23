Is Trump Truth Social The Biggest Threat to Crypto in 2025?

99Bitcoins
2025/06/23 23:36
Humans.ai
HEART$0.007376-4.30%
U Coin
U$0.01091-1.62%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.0000771-5.63%
Farcana
FAR$0.000199-0.50%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.303+1.00%

Is Trump Truth Social the biggest threat to crypto and wider global peace? Former President Trump is again inserting himself into the heart of Middle East instability. Over the weekend, he publicly entertained the idea of toppling Iran’s leadership in a Truth Social post that has ramifications far beyond the U.S.

And even as the missiles fly, some of Trump’s most loyal MAGA defenders are still online, performing Olympic-level backflips to pretend their man didn’t just do exactly what they swore he wouldn’t.

Meanwhile, back home, questions linger about Trump’s crypto dealings on Truth Social. As of late, Trump’s name remains tangled in crypto pump jobs that ethics watchdogs say blur the line between political influence and personal gain. Here’s how Truth Social is destroying crypto:

‘I Have Never Seen Such Open Corruption’: Trump Crypto Shady Dealings

While B-2 bombers prepared to enter the Middle East, Donald Trump entertained crypto whales over filet mignon only weeks ago. Specifically, the president rolled out a private 1-on-1 meeting about his memecoin $Trump, a speculative token with zero utility.

One of them, crypto billionaire Justin Sun, dropped $20 million into the coin, which earned him a golden ticket to a private dinner alongside 24 other high-rolling buyers. The whole thing reeks of self-enrichment.

Former federal prosecutor Paul Rosenzweig labeled it a “textbook” breach of the Constitution’s intent. Harvard political scientist Steven Levitsky was more direct:

Trump’s relationship with Justin Sun says much about where his head’s at. Once skeptical of crypto, the former president champions it as gospel.

Earlier this year, his administration helped pause SEC fraud cases against Sun’s companies. It all fits neatly into Trump’s pledge to make America the “crypto capital of the planet” and end what he called a “war on crypto.”

Behind the scenes, the former president is cashing in. His blockchain empire, including World Liberty Financial, was valued at $2.9 billion in March. 75% of token sales reportedly go straight to the Trump family.

The Cost of Ambition

Trump’s dual strategies of international saber-rattling and crypto profiteering have drawn condemnation as exploitative and self-serving.

Trump once called Bitcoin “a scam,” and now he’s neck-deep in meme coin cash grabs. His involvement in the $Trump token contradicts everything he said in 2021 unless, of course, the scam just needed to work in his favor.

As Trump and his institutional backers cash in, trust among retail investors continues to crater. 99Bitcoins analysts will follow his next moves closely, if only to document how deep the contradiction runs.

EXPLORE: Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino Hopes For Net Positive From US Elections, Says Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Is A Great Idea: 99Bitcoins Exclusive

The post Is Trump Truth Social The Biggest Threat to Crypto in 2025? appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

Little Pepe is emerging as the memecoin to watch in 2025, combining viral appeal with real infrastructure and a projected 5,000% upside. #partnercontent
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000682+2.09%
RealLink
REAL$0.04642+0.82%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.02134-13.07%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001146+1.77%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/30 19:28
CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

PANews reported on July 31st that the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has submitted a new proposal, suggesting that cryptocurrency ETFs that meet standardized requirements could bypass the U.S. Securities
U Coin
U$0.01093-1.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:32
US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

Author: Nancy, PANews US crypto ETFs have received the regulatory green light, and the market may usher in a new round of listings. On the one hand, the US SEC
MAY
MAY$0.05314+2.15%
GET
GET$0.006057+16.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:56

Trending News

More

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

White House seeks 'swift confirmation' of Brian Quintenz as CFTC chairman