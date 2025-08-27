18 K-Pop Songs If You Love ‘How It’s Done’ From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami attend the KPop Demon Hunters Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix’s animated smash film KPop Demon Hunters has taken over the streaming platform all summer as a No. 1 movie and, now, at the top of the box office as the week’s biggest film in American theaters.

For several weeks, the accompanying soundtrack has continued to rise on the charts with “Golden” performed by the animated girl group HUNTR/X currently reigning as the No. 1 song in the United States while two songs from their demon rival boy band, “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” by the Saja Boys, have spent multiple weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Just this week, the HUNTR/X ladies scored their second Top 10 hit as “How It’s Done” rose to the No. 10 slot, giving KPop Demon Hunters a remarkable four songs within the Top 10. Performed by real-life singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, “How It’s Done” is the first song audiences are treated to in the KDH movie and establishes our HUNTR/X girls as a fierce and free-spirited trio ready to kick demon butt at a moment’s notice.

More specifically, “How It’s Done” beautifully showcases a kind of K-pop style typically described as a “girl crush” for the female troupes that deliver songs with a more mature, hard-hitting sound that can also act as inspiration for other girls to feel equally empowered. Girl groups like 2NE1 and 4Minute likely first brought the girl crush concept to global fans as pioneers in K-pop’s international expansion with the likes of BLACKPINK, ITZY, i-dle and more carrying the torch today.

If the opening song of KPop Demon Hunters hooked you and you need more, look no further than these tracks to get your girl crush on and learn more about the expansive world of K-pop.

1. K/DA (Madison Beer, Jaira Burns & i-dle), “POP/STARS”

Perhaps the ultimate precursor to HUNTR/X — down to the slash in the name! — K/DA was a virtual girl group created by League of Legends developer Riot Games for the massively popular multiplayer game’s 2018 World Championship. Consisting of LoL characters Evelynn, Kai’Sa, Akali and Ahri, respectively voiced by Madison Beer, Jaira Burns, and i-dle members Soyeon and Miyeon, the supergroup greeted the world with an augmented reality live performance of “POP/STARS” in South Korea.

But beyond the virtual aspects, the undeniable confidence and hard-hitting production align perfectly with “How It’s Done.” Now it’s got us wondering what a K/DA and HUNTR/X collaboration could look like…

2. BLACKPINK, “Kill This Love”

Teddy has been the main music producer behind BLACKPINK since the group’s debut in 2016 and with his involvement in several KPop Demon Hunters tracks, the BP influence is tangible here. A song like 2019’s “Kill This Love” not only shares a similarly aggressive energy with “How It’s Done” but also employs a minimal chorus, allowing the production’s instruments to help tell the musical story.

3. EVERGLOW, “FIRST”

Known as one of K-pop’s fiercest performers, EVERGLOW fully embraced the “girl crush” concept with smacking singles that turn EDM, trap, and synth-pop sounds to truly turbo-charged heights. Just like “How It’s Done,” “FIRST” is built around confidence with the sextet declaring, “You know that I come first! I’m the winner, winner, winner.” That’s how it’s done.

4. ITZY, “Girls Will Be Girls”

A modern female-empowerment anthem centered around a rhythmic cadence, chant-ready hooks and a performance-ready energy similar to how HUNTR/X sing “How It’s Done” while slaying demons in their airplane.

5. aespa, “Savage”

Utilizing modern production quirks, such as glitchy synthesizers and trap-leaning beats, “Savage” was packaged with a cinematic atmosphere when it dropped in 2021. The combative personality palpable from aespa on the track further makes it a perfect companion piece to “How It’s Done” for songs with attitude coming both from the artists and the production.

6. BABYMONSTER, “SHEESH”

Released as BABYMONSTER’s official debut single, “SHEESH” is a sonic flex featuring stomping beats, an earworm chorus, and an entire rap showcase during the second verse. The group’s strong personalities rising above all the production-led dynamics make us think the septet would actually get along quite well with the members of HUNTR/X.

7. NADA, “Spicy”

A tongue-in-cheek banger from the former girl group member, NADA’s “Spicy” brings in-your-face delivery and punchy percussion to show that a solo star can embrace the fierceness of all three HUNTR/X members.

8. SECRET NUMBER, “DOOMCHITA”

An explosive single from the girl group with trap-influenced drops, bold chants and a dark and playful sense of menace. Just like “How It’s Done” kicked off HUNTR/X’s musical story in KPop Demon Hunters, “DOOMCHITA” was a first chapter of sorts for SECRET NUMBER when the group shifted towards a more ferocious sound with this 2022 summer sizzler.

9. Lapillus, “HIT YA!”

A high-energy stomp of a song built for heavy choreography and call-and-response moments that land like punches. Lapillus’ palpable, performance-focused bravado and production-centered peaks make it feel like a natural dance playlist neighbor to “How It’s Done,” where marching movement and sonic impact are central focus points.

Bonus points: The color palette of the “HIT YA!” music video also feels like it could have inspired Rumi, Mira, and Zoey’s wardrobes.

10. TRI.BE, “DOOM DOOM TA”

TRI.BE entered the K-pop scene in early 2021 with “DOOM DOOM TA” as a debut single focused around rhythmic hooks and chantable refrains honed by legendary K-pop producer Shinsadong Tiger and ELLY of chart-topping girl group EXID.

While S.Tiger tragically passed away in 2024, we can only imagine what brilliance the hitmaker could have brought if he were part of a movie soundtrack like KDH.

11. AleXa, “Villain”

AleXa really leaned into the classic movie antagonist on her 2020 single. Dramatic synthesizers back her snarling delivery on “Villain” with a chorus that feels like it could be the theme song for another demon rival if Gwi-Ma managed to send a female soloist to compete with HUNTR/X.

12. CLC, “ME”

While “ME” opens with deceivingly chill, reggae-tinged verses, CLC quickly switches things up with bold beat drops and intimidating horn blasts — it’s brash and cinematic, almost sounding as if it wants to be intentionally confrontational. The shifting sonic approach mirrors the structural playfulness and dramatic, dynamic pivots of “How It’s Done.”

13. PIXY, “Let Me Know”

The girl group layered their delicate yet edgy verses ahead of a heavy beat drop, pivoting into fierce, chant-laden hooks that stand out in the girl group’s discography, where they allow the harrowing production and shifting cadence to do the heavy lifting.

14. BLACKPINK, “THE GIRLS”

Released as the official soundtrack single for BLACKPINK: The Game, “THE GIRLS” dropped in late 2023 after the massive success of their BORN PINK album. “How It’s Done” songwriter Danny Chung also contributed to the composition and lyrics of this track alongside group members Jennie and Rosé.

15. 4Minute, “Crazy”

A new kind of classic for the 2010s in Korean pop music, 4Minute created a blueprint for modern-day girl-crush K-pop with the muscular beat drops, swaggering instrumental and muscular musical attitude in “Crazy” very palpable in the DNA fueling “How It’s Done.”

16. ITZY, “Born to Be”

A confident statement track featuring punchy drums, rap breaks, and a modern pop-EDM sheen, designed to be another performance centerpiece in any ITZY setlist. Like “How It’s Done,” the song delivers empowering energy with the accompanying “Born to Be” music video looking as if the chart-toppers have assembled their own army of demon hunters ready to strike anytime the Honmoon is in danger.

17. 3YE, “OOMM (Out of My Mind)”

The only actual trio on this, the now-disbanded 3YE delivered an in-your-face banger with “OOMM (Out of My Mind)” that we can imagine the HUNTR/X members learning and rehearsing during their trainee days. (Makes us wonder if the upcoming sequel will give us a deeper look into their past to becoming a K-pop group?)

18. aespa, “Armageddon”

A dark, futuristic banger where the song’s trap-tinged textures and dramatic vocal shifts create another kind of cinematic K-pop. Like HUNTR/X’s opener, it builds a theatrical, almost warlike atmosphere, making it feel equal parts warning signal and hit single.

Bonus: You can’t miss AleXa’s cover of “How It’s Done” where she absolutely nails each of the HUNTR/X member’s looks.

As the popularity of Kpop Demon Hunters and its soundtrack shows no signs of slowing down, the movie’s influence could deliver even more fierce girl group hits to slay the charts this summer and beyond — get listening now!