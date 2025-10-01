18 Solana treasury entities hold a total of 20.921 million SOL, of which nearly 60% is staked.

PANews reported on October 1st that Strategic SOL Reserve data shows that the 18 entities that currently maintain the Solana Treasury hold a total of 20.921 million SOL tokens, valued at $4.37 billion, representing 3.64% of the current total supply of SOL. Of this total, approximately 12.468 million SOL tokens are staked, representing 59.6% of the total holdings of the 18 Solana Treasury entities, valued at approximately $2.61 billion.

