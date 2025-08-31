18 States Could See Aurora Borealis On Labor Day

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 23:37
Topline

More than a dozen states could have a chance to see the aurora borealis on Labor Day, as periods of moderate to severe geomagnetic storms are expected to disrupt Earth’s magnetic field, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Periods of geomagnetic storms are expected through Tuesday, forecasters said.

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

NOAA forecast a Kp index of six on a scale of nine for Monday night, suggesting the northern lights could be seen as far south as central Iowa and northern Illinois.

Periods of moderate geomagnetic storming are likely Monday night, with a chance of “strong” storms as the effects of a coronal mass ejection—released from the sun’s surface on Aug. 30—reach the Earth’s atmosphere, according to NOAA.

Possible influences from the coronal mass ejection may persist into early Tuesday morning, creating a chance for more severe geomagnetic storm periods and possibly making the northern lights visible farther south.

Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible?

The highest likelihood of seeing the northern lights is forecast across northern Canada and Alaska, where the phenomenon may be seen once the sun sets in the state. A lesser, yet likely chance is projected in parts of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. (See map below.)

Monday night’s view line.

NOAA

What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights?

Aurora borealis is best seen throughout the winter months as the nights are longer, though the swirling displays can still be seen year-round, depending on solar activity. The northern lights are best seen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time while at a high vantage point away from light pollution, according to NOAA.

What’s The Best Way To Photograph The Northern Lights?

Photography experts told National Geographic it’s best to use a wide-angle lens, an aperture or F-stop of four or less and a focus set to the furthest possible setting if using a regular camera. With a smartphone, NOAA suggests enabling night mode, disabling flash and relying on a tripod to stabilize the image.

Key Background

An uptick in solar activity is expected to persist into early 2026, after the sun achieved a “solar maximum” late last year, according to NOAA and NASA. This peak results in more frequent coronal mass ejections and solar flares, which are often responsible for producing northern lights displays in the night sky. Electrons from these events collide with oxygen and nitrogen in the Earth’s atmosphere, causing them to become “excited” before releasing energy in the form of swirling lights.

Further Reading

ForbesNorthern Lights Displays Hit A 500-Year Peak In 2024—Here’s Where You Could Catch Aurora Borealis In 2025By Ty Roush

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/08/31/northern-lights-forecast-these-18-states-may-see-aurora-borealis-on-labor-day/

