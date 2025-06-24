Cyprus regulator fines former FTX EU subsidiary €200,000

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Finance Feeds, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission has reached a 200,000 euro settlement agreement with FTX's European subsidiary Trek Labs Europe Ltd (formerly FTX EU). The investigation found that the company had three violations between March and November 2022, including corporate governance deficiencies, failure to provide fair and clear information to customers, and inadequate retail customer suitability assessment procedures. FTX EU once held a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) license, which has been suspended several times since the FTX Group went bankrupt in November 2022.

