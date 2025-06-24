Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

PANews
2025/06/24 11:08
Core DAO
CORE$0.5261+0.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10084+2.98%
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000003535-3.04%
ArchLoot
AL$0.08-0.74%

PANews reported on June 24 that Celestia co-founder Mustafa Al-Bassam posted on the X platform that despite the current FUD, all Celestia founders, early employees and core engineers are sticking to their posts, and their work enthusiasm is no different from when the project was founded five years ago. He bluntly said that even if someone spreads ridiculous FUD remarks such as Celestia being the initiator of the 9-11 incident, he doesn't care. Mustafa said that he has been involved in the encryption field since 2010 and knows that the industry needs a strong heart and stress resistance to survive. After all, all tokens will experience a 95% decline in their life cycle. Mustafa emphasized: "We have more than $100 million in reserves, enough to support more than 6 years of operations, and we are ready for a protracted war."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

Little Pepe is emerging as the memecoin to watch in 2025, combining viral appeal with real infrastructure and a projected 5,000% upside. #partnercontent
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000682+2.09%
RealLink
REAL$0.04644+1.00%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.02095-14.31%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001143+2.05%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/30 19:28
CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

PANews reported on July 31st that the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has submitted a new proposal, suggesting that cryptocurrency ETFs that meet standardized requirements could bypass the U.S. Securities
U Coin
U$0.01089-1.80%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:32
US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

Author: Nancy, PANews US crypto ETFs have received the regulatory green light, and the market may usher in a new round of listings. On the one hand, the US SEC
MAY
MAY$0.05295+2.04%
GET
GET$0.005682+9.73%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:56

Trending News

More

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

White House seeks 'swift confirmation' of Brian Quintenz as CFTC chairman