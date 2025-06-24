Barron Trump has earned nearly $40 million through the WLFI project

PANews reported on June 24 that according to BusinessFocus, the latest developments in the Trump family's investment in the field of cryptocurrency show that Trump's youngest son Barron Trump has earned nearly $40 million through the family's crypto project WLFI, with a net income of about $25 million after tax. It is reported that Barron Trump is only 19 years old, but already has multiple digital wallets, and Trump himself and his other two sons Donald John Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have also rapidly accumulated a lot of wealth through cryptocurrency.

