Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $350 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 10 consecutive days

2025/06/24 12:00
PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$350 million yesterday (June 23, Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$218 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached US$51.216 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$106 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$11.562 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a daily net outflow of US$5.6906 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$23.248 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$126.608 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.14%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$47.006 billion.

