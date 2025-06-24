USDT supply hits $156.1b all-time high, 90% on Tron and Ethereum

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:27

Tether’s USDT reached an all-time high in supply at $156.1 billion, with most of the stablecoin circulating on Tron and Ethereum.

Despite renewed hype around Circle, Tether continues to dominate the stablecoin market. On Tuesday, June 24, USDT’s outstanding supply hit an all-time high of $156.1 billion. Notably, 90% of that supply is concentrated on just two networks: Ethereum and Tron.

USDT outstanding supply

Over half of USDT stablecoins, or 50.47%, are now on Tron (TRX), while almost 40% are on Ethereum (ETH). Less than 10% of USDT supply is distributed across other blockchains, including BNB Chain, Solana, Cosmos, Avalanche, and others.

Circle’s USDC has gained more traction on many of these smaller chains. For instance, Solana hosts nearly $7.5 billion worth of USDC compared to just $2.3 billion of USDT. Still, despite USDC’s growing popularity, USDT’s dominance has remained largely stable.

Stablecoin dominance, with USDT and USDC in the lead

Currently, USDT accounts for 62.10% of stablecoin supply across all chains, while USDC holds around 24%. However, USDT saw a dip in dominance near the end of 2024, coinciding with the implementation of the European Union’s MiCA stablecoin regulations.

What’s the future for USDT?

Instead of trying to comply with MiCA regulation, Tether chose to withdraw from the market completely. It had discontinued its EURT stablecoin, as well as faced delisting on several major exchanges. Still, Tether’s leadership would not relent, declining to enact full reserve transparency.

Still, the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act could pose new problems for Tether, where it controls a dominant market share. However, experts are not convinced that the GENIUS Act would force the Tether out of the U.S. market.

For now, Tether’s strategic focus remains on Asia, where it continues to be a preferred option for crypto payments—particularly on the Tron network.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

Coinbase’s satirical “Everything is fine” video takes aim at Britain’s struggling economy as new data shows nearly half of UK adults are financially vulnerable.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000019097-4.63%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:22
Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Author: TEDAO Introduction: As Ethena's popularity grows, a crowded arbitrage chain is operating at full speed: collateralizing (e/s) USDe to borrow stablecoins on Aave, buying YT/PT on Pendle to generate
Pendle
PENDLE$4.496+5.36%
AaveToken
AAVE$271.22-1.07%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0008--%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:00
1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

According to PANews on July 31st, 1inch announced the launch of a new token early warning system, powered by 1inch Shield and based on information provided by Web3 Antivirus. 1inch
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01825+14.77%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001265-0.47%
1INCH
1INCH$0.2663+2.46%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:16

Trending News

More

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

E-commerce company PixelFox AB plans to allocate some of its excess capital to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage