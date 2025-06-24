Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: Stablecoin-related legislation is advancing, which is exciting

2025/06/24
PANews June 24 news, according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that we just suggest that everyone wait and wait for more signs. There are no signs of weakness in the labor market. If we see weakness in the labor market, we will take measures to adjust. As long as the economy remains strong, we can pause here for a while. When the time is right, interest rate cuts are expected to continue. This will depend on economic factors in the coming months. Powell said that our current interest rate level is higher, and there is more room for interest rate cuts than when interest rates are close to zero. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell also said: Stablecoin-related legislation is moving forward, which is exciting.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

Coinbase’s satirical “Everything is fine” video takes aim at Britain’s struggling economy as new data shows nearly half of UK adults are financially vulnerable.
Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Author: TEDAO Introduction: As Ethena's popularity grows, a crowded arbitrage chain is operating at full speed: collateralizing (e/s) USDe to borrow stablecoins on Aave, buying YT/PT on Pendle to generate
1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

According to PANews on July 31st, 1inch announced the launch of a new token early warning system, powered by 1inch Shield and based on information provided by Web3 Antivirus. 1inch
