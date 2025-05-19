Beyond Stablecoins: How does Ethena build an on-chain financial engine?

Author: Tindorr , Crypto KOL
Compiled by: Felix, PANews
It used to be thought that Ethena was just a stablecoin protocol - a synthetic dollar (USDe) that provided a stable yield and some nice integrations.
When Ethena Labs founder G announced Ethena’s “convergence” roadmap in January this year, he did not realize what was about to happen.
But as my research progressed, I gradually realized that my thinking was too narrow.
Ethena is not just building a better stablecoin, it is building the monetary infrastructure of the Internet: a system that combines the capital efficiency of cryptocurrency with the regulatory trust layer of traditional finance.
$ENA is becoming the face of this shift.
Rather than chasing a single narrative, Ethena now touches nearly every major macro vertical:
It’s about the confluence of multi-billion dollar trends — stablecoin monetization, RWA tokenization, and the rise of on-chain financial infrastructure.
Here’s a breakdown of why Ethena may be the protocol best positioned to capture it all, from the release of the roadmap and the progress made since.
While most protocols only issue one stablecoin, Ethena has built an integrated stablecoin system - each asset plays a different role depending on market conditions or user characteristics, but all are driven by the same underlying engine.
USDe and USDtb rank among the top ten stablecoins
USDe: The third largest stablecoin (market cap $4.81 billion)
USDe is the synthetic dollar that starts it all.
USDe is the base layer of DeFi liquidity. With a supply of over $4.8 billion, it thrives in risk-on markets - leveraging the perpetual funding premium to generate sustainable on-chain returns.
This is not just passive capital, this is efficient liquidity, plugged into every major DeFi stack.
USDtb: 8th largest stablecoin (market cap $1.44 billion)
USDtb comes into play when yields fall or volatility spikes.
USDtb is backed by tokenized U.S. Treasuries backed by BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, providing a safe-haven and yielding alternative for traditional finance (TradFi) users.
It enhances the resilience of the Ethena system and balances the dynamic returns of USDe and the stability of Treasury levels.
Today, both assets are ranked among the top ten stablecoins, and Ethena has secured its place at the heart of crypto liquidity.
By staking USDe, you can get sUSDe, the yield version of Ethena's synthetic dollar. Supported by protocol revenue, sUSDe has become the core driver of Ethena's integration and liquidity growth.
As the market warms up, the annualized yield has rebounded to around 8%, and sUSDe has once again become one of the most combinatorial and reliable on-chain sources of income in DeFi.
Here’s how it works:
1. Pendle and Aave: Maximizing returns and capital efficiency
In Pendle and Aave, USDe/sUSDe has gradually become the preferred stablecoin for fixed income, lending, and leverage cycles:
2. Hyperliquid x HyperEVM: New territory for USDe
Ethena’s move into Hyperliquid Exchange and HyperEVM kicks off significant distribution:
In short: Ethena is embedding into Hyperliquid’s native liquidity layer, the fastest growing ecosystem.
3. TON + Telegram: Internet Currency for One Billion Users
The biggest unlock?
Providing savings accounts to Telegram’s 1 billion+ users through the integration of Ethena x TON.
Ethena is more than just a DeFi application, it is becoming the native savings layer for emerging markets and mobile-first users around the world.
From efficient DeFi strategies (Pendle, Aave) to the trading volume of centralized exchanges (Hyperliquid) and the scale of Web2 (TON), sUSDe is driving Ethena's transformation from the protocol layer to the currency layer.
Clearly, Ethena has become a savings engine for millions of users. Detailed below are two milestones that will further accelerate this growth.
1. Real World Assets — Powered by Converge
Converge is a settlement layer built specifically for digital dollars and institutional finance, developed by Ethena Labs and Securitize. It aims to enable large-scale RWA tokenization by connecting regulated financial entities directly to Ethena's stablecoin infrastructure.
With Converge, TradFi is able to access on-chain finance at an institutional scale. And the scale is real:
Ethena and Securitize together manage nearly $10 billion in assets. This alone would make Converge’s launch comparable to Solana’s TVL.
Key details:
2. Ethereal: Native perpetual and spot DEX built on Ethena
Ethereal is the first mainstream application launched on the Ethena network. It is a next-generation spot and perpetual DEX with deep liquidity and institutional-grade execution.
It is fully powered by Ethena's ecosystem:
Progress is currently good: more than $1.2 billion has been deposited during Season Zero.
$ENA: From Stablecoin to On-chain Financial Innovation
Staked $ENA is no longer just a governance tool, it is becoming the key to extracting value from Ethena's expanding entire ecosystem.
With sUSDe opening new yield tracks and applications like Ethereal and Converge coming online, $ENA is at the center of it all.
Ethena’s 2025 strategy:
The strategy is already moving forward and more people will soon realize it.
Valuation Assessment:
$ENA has a market cap of ~$2.2 billion and is still undervalued relative to its momentum:
The key to its valuation today is whether the market realizes what Ethena is becoming?
From digital dollars to institutional rails, Ethena is building the monetary backend of crypto-native finance. If successful? $ENA is not just a token, it will become the representative of Internet-native capital in the next cycle.
Related reading: ParaFi Capital: How did Ethena grow into the cornerstone of DeFi in a year and a half?