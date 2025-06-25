DeFi Infrastructure Company Yield.xyz Receives $5 Million in Strategic Funding from Multicoin Capital

PANews
2025/06/25 09:25
DeFi
Omni Network
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Blockworks, DeFi infrastructure company Yield.xyz has received $5 million in strategic financing from Multicoin Capital. The company was formerly known as Omni, a multi-chain wallet established in 2021. After being acquired by Paxful's parent company Echo Base this year, it was transformed into a yield aggregation platform.

Yield.xyz integrates more than 200 Solana ecosystem income sources through a unified API, providing plug-and-play DeFi income functions for wallets and crypto applications such as Ledger. In the future, it plans to expand to traditional fintech companies such as new banks and develop automated income strategy functions.

