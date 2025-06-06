A chart to understand Singapore’s “licensed” crypto institutions

PANews
2025/06/06 14:56
Major
MAJOR$0.16043-2.16%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01714+6.19%

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has issued 33 Major Payment Institution licenses for "Digital Payment Token Services (DPT)", covering four major tracks: exchanges/wallets, custody and compliance infrastructure, payment acquiring, and banks/brokers.

Coinbase, Circle, Anchorage, DBS Vickers, FOMO Pay, etc. are all on the list. With the compliance dividend, Singapore's crypto ecosystem is taking shape, and regional funds and institutions are gathering at an accelerated pace.

A chart to understand Singapore’s “licensed” crypto institutions

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin options exposure exceeds $57 billion, with institutional demand for hedging tools surging

Bitcoin options exposure exceeds $57 billion, with institutional demand for hedging tools surging

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, as of July 28th, the total open interest in Bitcoin options on major cryptocurrency exchanges had reached nearly $50 billion.
Major
MAJOR$0.1604-3.26%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1774-9.16%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000001158-17.81%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:31
Analyst: 75% of investors who bought IBIT are new clients of BlackRock

Analyst: 75% of investors who bought IBIT are new clients of BlackRock

PANews reported on July 31st that Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, stated on the X platform that 75% of investors who purchased BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF, "IBIT," were
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 21:48
Top memecoin for investors who missed the chance to turn $100 into $10,000 with DOGE

Top memecoin for investors who missed the chance to turn $100 into $10,000 with DOGE

Little Pepe is emerging as the next big memecoin, offering real infrastructure, early entry, and potential Dogecoin-like returns in 2025. #partnercontent
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010201-4.41%
RealLink
REAL$0.04646+0.67%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.01812-15.60%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21728-1.78%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 21:48

Trending News

More

Bitcoin options exposure exceeds $57 billion, with institutional demand for hedging tools surging

Analyst: 75% of investors who bought IBIT are new clients of BlackRock

Top memecoin for investors who missed the chance to turn $100 into $10,000 with DOGE

Tether: Total holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds have exceeded $127 billion, with Q2 net profit of approximately $4.9 billion

Now is the time for TradFi and DeFi to work together | Opinion