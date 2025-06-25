British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

PANews
2025/06/25 11:40
BRC20.COM
COM$0,02055-7,91%
U Coin
U$0,01093-2,49%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin.com, on June 24, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a joint statement of the U.S.-UK Financial Regulatory Working Group, and the two sides reached an important alliance to strengthen the supervision of digital assets and reshape the financial market. On June 3, multiple departments of the United States and the United Kingdom held their 11th meeting in London to conduct in-depth discussions on digital finance and innovation. The discussion showed that the two governments are working together to promote the legislation of stablecoins and digital securities to unify regulatory standards.

The two sides exchanged digital asset regulatory priorities and legislative progress. The UK shared the latest developments in the digital securities sandbox and discussed strategies to promote cross-border innovation. The authorities stressed the significance of effective regulation for financial stability and growth and will continue to cooperate through global organizations. In addition, the regulatory framework for artificial intelligence has received attention, and both sides are committed to balancing innovation and security. In terms of capital markets, the UK and the US respectively elaborated on plans to adjust settlement cycles and listing rules. The working group agreed to meet again before the beginning of 2026 and maintain an open dialogue.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

Coinbase’s satirical “Everything is fine” video takes aim at Britain’s struggling economy as new data shows nearly half of UK adults are financially vulnerable.
FINE
FINE$0,0000000019059-4,55%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:22
The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary
Share
PANews2025/07/31 18:59
1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

According to PANews on July 31st, 1inch announced the launch of a new token early warning system, powered by 1inch Shield and based on information provided by Web3 Antivirus. 1inch
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,018+12,64%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001265-0,47%
1INCH
1INCH$0,267+2,14%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:16

Trending News

More

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm

Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage