Coinbase is providing cryptocurrency integration services to about 200 financial institutions around the world

PANews reported on June 25 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on the X platform: "Coinbase is providing cryptocurrency integration service support to about 200 banks, securities firms, fintech companies, and payment institutions. If you want to integrate encryption functions into your company or organization, please contact Coinbase for communication and cooperation."

