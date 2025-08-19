1inch Has Launched Native Cross-chain Swaps Between Solana and EVM Networks

By: Incrypted
2025/08/19 22:18
Movement
MOVE$0.1293-2.04%
CROSS
CROSS$0.25239-3.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001878+9.12%
1INCH
1INCH$0.2476-0.48%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00726+0.13%
  • Users can now convert Solana tokens directly to Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon and other networks.
  • Swaps are MEV-protected and do not require bridges or centralized messaging protocols.
  • Access is provided via dApp, mobile wallet and Fusion 1inch API, opening up new opportunities for users and developers.

Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch introduced a new solution for the DeFi segment — native cross-chain swaps between Solana and the EVM ecosystem. Users can now move assets without the use of bridges or third-party messaging protocols, the developers told the Incrypted editorial board.

This provides greater security and liquidity by removing key barriers between blockchains, they said.

The new functionality is already integrated into all 1inch products. Users can make transactions through the dApp and mobile wallet, while developers can connect them to their projects using the Fusion API.

Transactions are signed directly by asset owners, and execution is enforced by a network of competing resolvers vying for the best rate. MEV’s built-in security eliminates transaction manipulation and makes exchanges fairer and more efficient.

A few months ago, 1inch added support for Solana, capitalizing on its low block latency and mature ecosystem. Full cross-chain integration solves the fragmentation problem between Solana and EVM, the company said.

The developers emphasized that the advent of direct swaps eliminates the long-standing fragmentation between Solana and EVM networks. This makes it possible to turn the mentioned blockchain into a full-fledged node of the global DeFi infrastructure, as well as attract new users and liquidity, 1inch believes.

Solana tokens can now be directly exchanged for assets in Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon and other popular networks. According to the 1inch team, this not only simplifies interactions for average users, but also creates new scenarios for DeFi projects.

For developers, the Fusion API opens up the possibility of embedding secure and fully decentralized cross-chain swaps into any application without intermediaries. According to project representatives, this is just the first step in this direction.

The company plans to add support for blockchains outside the EVM ecosystem, which will create a unified and user-friendly next-generation DeFi interface.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-2.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002041-2.94%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008785-1.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.85-3.67%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002826-8.86%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)