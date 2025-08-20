1inch integrates Solana for direct cross-chain swaps without bridges

1inch users can now swap assets between Solana and 12 EVM networks.

Solana (SOL) got a significant boost to its liquidity and interoperability. On Tuesday, August 19, DEX aggregator 1inch (1INCH) integrated Solana cross-chain swaps with its platform. Users can now swap assets on Solana with those on 12 EVM networks, without relying on cross-chain bridges.

According ot 1inch, users will be able to move their assets while retaining custody. At the same time, the platform will leverage Fusion+ intents to offer favorable swap rates. Specifically, Fusion+ uses intent-based orders rather than swap paths, which are resolved via Dutch auction. The swaps also offer MEV protection, which disables front-running and sandwich attacks that hurt users.

Bridgless swaps are a safer way to send assets across different chains. With cross-chain bridges, users have to relinquish custody of their funds. This creates a significant security risk, both from potential hacks and from insider rug pulls. Notably, by July 2025, users lost as much as $2.8 billion to cross-chain bridge hacks.

1inch enters Solana’s ecosystem with swaps

The move positions 1inch to enter Solana’s ecosystem, and potentially challenges Solana-based DEX aggregator Jupiter’s dominance. With $13.892 billion in monthly volume, 1inch is currently trailing behind Jupiter at $26.02 billion.

By offering multi-chain swaps, 1inch could challenge Jupiter, which is built exclusively for the Solana ecosystem. Currently, Jupiter handles over 50% of Solana’s DEX trading volume.

DEX aggregators pull liquidity across a large number of decentralized exchanges. Splitting trades across multiple pools reduces slippage, which prevents the price from moving too much. They also find the best swap routes for users, which leads to better pricing.