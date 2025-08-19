1inch Launches Cross-Chain Swap Functionality Between Solana and EVM Chains

By: PANews
2025/08/19 22:00
CROSS
CROSS$0.25239-3.52%
1INCH
1INCH$0.2476-0.48%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08639-0.68%

PANews reported on August 19th that 1inch has launched native cross-chain swap functionality between Solana and multiple EVM chains, including Ethereum and Polygon. This feature allows users to swap assets directly between two chains without relying on a cross-chain bridge, reducing the complexity of fund transfers and improving security. This feature is available through 1inch's dApp, wallet, and Fusion+ API, and includes built-in protection against malicious extraction of value (MEV).

Traditional cross-chain bridges are often vulnerable to hacking due to technical vulnerabilities. 1inch's new feature addresses this issue by enabling direct swaps, while also improving liquidity dispersion between Solana and EVM chains. Developers can integrate this feature into new projects, while ordinary users can easily access it via their mobile phones or browsers. 1inch plans to support more blockchains in the future to further enhance cross-chain interoperability.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-2.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002041-2.94%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008785-1.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.85-3.67%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002826-8.86%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)