1inch Launches Industry-First Solana–EVM Cross-Chain Swaps Without Bridges

Decentralized finance (DeFi) exchange platform 1inch launched crosschain swaps between the Solana network and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks, eliminating the need for bridges or messaging protocols in transferring assets across networks.

The upgrade went live on Tuesday, launching on 1inch’s decentralized application (DApp), wallet and Fusion+ API, according to an announcement sent to Cointelegraph. The DeFi platform said the new feature allows users to swap assets directly between Solana and over 12 EVM chains in a secure, efficient and MEV-protected manner.

The new feature can be described as “industry-first native decentralized crosschain swaps,” according to 1inch. Its co-founder, Sergej Kunz, told Cointelegraph that the breakthrough came from adapting 1inch’s Fusion+ architecture, initially designed for EVM-only swaps, into Solana’s environment.

By combining 1inch’s Dutch Auction settlement model with cryptographically linked, chain-specific escrow contracts and programs, the system allows resolvers to fulfill crosschain orders trustlessly.

A step toward a unified DeFi experience

Kunz also told Cointelegraph the upgrade is a major step toward 1inch’s vision of a unified DeFi experience. He said DeFi is currently fragmented into isolated liquidity pools, with each tied into a chain’s native tooling and user experience.

“By enabling secure, direct swaps between Solana and EVM, we’re erasing one of the biggest boundaries in the space,” Kunz said. “It’s about making chain choice irrelevant to the end-user. They just want the best rate and security, regardless of where liquidity sits.”

Kunz added that the Fusion+ crosschain swaps allow liquidity to stay in their native ecosystem while still being instantly swappable across chains.

This means that Solana and EVM liquidity can serve each other without centralized custody or extra token layers. Kunz said this creates more efficient markets across both ecosystems.

The company unveiled its Solana to EVM swaps feature following its recent launch into the Solana network. On April 29, 1inch announced that it had integrated with Solana, allowing users to trade Solana-based tokens directly in its DApp.

1inch revealed its Fusion+ feature in 2024, combining onchain and offchain liquidity to deliver swaps. The company said this allows users to have protections against maximal extractable value (MEV) attacks.

Related: Hacker of 1inch resolver returns stolen funds after negotiation, keeps bounty

1inch co-founder predicts chain-agnostic DeFi in two to three years

Looking ahead, Kunz envisions a DeFi space where underlying blockchains would become irrelevant to users.

He said that a truly interoperable ecosystem is one where users click a DApp and it sources liquidity, executes trades and settles it wherever it makes the most sense, eliminating the need to think about chains, endpoints and wallets.

“Within two to three years, I think we’ll see a multichain DeFi stack where protocols are chain-agnostic, liquidity flows freely, and moving assets between chains becomes an anachronism,” Kunz told Cointelegraph.

Magazine: How Ethereum treasury companies could spark ‘DeFi Summer 2.0’