1inch unlocks direct Solana–EVM swaps: goodbye to bridges, here’s how it really works

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/20 15:13
CROSS
CROSS$0.22973-10.86%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407+15.29%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001264-1.55%
1INCH
1INCH$0.248-2.05%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02657-1.30%
1inch cross chain swap solana evm

1inch has activated Solana–EVM cross‑chain swaps directly on DApp, Wallet, and Fusion+ API, connecting Solana to over 12 EVM networks without using bridges or messaging protocols. The feature is live since August 19, 2025 and, in practice, relies on chain escrow and a Dutch auction model with anti‑MEV protection.

According to the data collected by our editorial team during testnet tests conducted between May and July 2025, the end-to-end executions showed variable latencies, typically in the order of tens of seconds up to a few minutes depending on the chains involved. 

Industry analysts note that the approach based on escrow and Dutch auctions tends to reduce centralized points of failure compared to traditional bridges. It is also noted that the finality of transactions on Solana is managed through the “finalized” commitment level as defined in the official documentation.

  • Core update: trustless trades between Solana and EVM (and vice versa) without bridges, maintaining native liquidity on each chain.
  • Where: on 1inch DApp, 1inch Wallet, and the Fusion+ API intended for integrations.
  • How: use of escrow for chain and resolver that compete in a Dutch auction to win the best execution.

1inch Solana–EVM: what changes now

With the new feature, users can convert assets between Solana and EVM environments without intermediate deposits and without wrapping. In other words, the operation reduces the typical friction of bridges, a segment historically exposed to significant exploits.

For the end user, the appeal is clear: fewer steps, a transparent architecture, and liquidity not fragmented into derived tokens. It must be said that, for developers and integrators, the availability of API allows unified cross‑chain flows within apps and services.

How it works: Fusion+, escrow, and Dutch auction

The innovation arises from the adaptation of the Fusion+ architecture (already operational in exclusively EVM exchanges) to the logic and smart contract of Solana. An interesting aspect is the orchestration of the actors involved to maintain consistent execution on both chains.

The path of a swap, in brief

  1. Order creation: the user defines the swap, the amounts, and the destination chain through the DApp or the Wallet.
  2. Escrow block: the funds are blocked in an on‑chain escrow specific to the originating chain.
  3. Competition of resolvers: the enabled resolver compete in a Dutch auction, committing to deliver the target asset on the target chain under the most advantageous conditions.
  4. Cryptographic settlement: the operation concludes when the winning resolver meets the order constraints; the link between the two transactions is cryptographically verifiable.
  5. Coordinated release: the escrow unlocks the funds only after the cross‑chain conditions have been met.

Why a bridge is not needed

The integration occurs thanks to escrow and cryptographic commitments between chains, avoiding the custody of assets by third parties or the use of external messaging systems. The result is a direct exchange between Solana and EVM, free of wrapping and deposits on centralized bridges. In this context, management remains native on both chains.

Security, MEV, and audit

  • MEV Protection: according to 1inch, the integration of Fusion+, the competition among resolvers, and the use of non-public orders help reduce front-running and MEV attacks during execution. For technical context on MEV countermeasures and mitigation practices, see also the documentation of projects dedicated to MEV.
  • Escrow supervision: chain escrows minimize external custody risks, unlocking funds only upon full compliance with settlement conditions.
  • Transparency: contracts and transactional flows can be consulted on‑chain; for the EVM component, there is documentation and public repositories.

Supported networks and how to access

The function covers over 12 EVM chains connected to Solana. The official post mentions multi‑EVM support; among the supported networks, we find, for example, Ethereum and the main L2/L1 EVM-compatible networks, such as Arbitrum, Optimism, BNB Chain, Polygon, Base, and Avalanche. The updated list is available directly in the DApp.

  • Via DApp: 1inch web interface with path “Solana ↔ EVM”.
  • Via Wallet: native support for cross‑chain swaps.
  • Via API: third-party integration through the Fusion+ API.

Practical example: from SOL on Solana to ETH on Ethereum (without bridge)

  1. Access the DApp 1inch and select “Solana → Ethereum”.
  2. Select SOL as the starting token and ETH as the destination token.
  3. Enter the amount and set the slippage, simultaneously checking the expected fee on both chains.
  4. Confirm the operation: the SOL are allocated in escrow on Solana.
  5. The resolver vincente delivers ETH on Ethereum; at the same time, the escrow releases the SOL according to the agreed conditions.
  6. Receive native ETH to your Ethereum address, without the use of wrapper tokens.

The timing and costs vary depending on the network congestion, liquidity, and auction conditions. It should be noted that, in case of high volatility, it might be necessary to set a higher slippage.

Impact on the market: end of bridges as we know them?

If adopted on a large scale, the cross‑chain senza bridge model could help reduce the frammentazione of liquidity pools, improve price discovery, and expand access to liquidità nativa. For market makers, competition in asta olandese incentivizes more efficient routing, while for users, the reduction of hops simplifies operations.

It remains to be seen if other DeFi protocols will integrate the approach or if traditional bridges will reposition themselves on specific use cases (e.g., generic messaging, batch transfers, bridging of NFT, etc.).

Limits and unknowns

  • Operational complexity: the coordination between escrow and resolver requires constant monitoring and ensuring the liveness of the actors involved.
  • Dependence on liquidity: on pairs of illiquid assets or in market stress situations, slippage might increase.
  • Cross‑chain purposes: the different finality modes between Solana and EVM could affect perceived latency and exception handling.
  • Audit transparency: specific audits are necessary for the Solana component and for the new cross‑chain escrows

Technical FAQ

Do swaps cover all tokens?

No. The coverage depends on the native liquidity present on each chain and the routing supported by 1inch.

Are bridge or wrapped token needed?

No. The exchange takes place through escrow and resolver, ensuring the receipt of native assets on the destination chain.

How is MEV mitigated?

Through the use of non-public orders and the competition of resolvers in a Dutch auction, which help reduce front-running and opportunistic arbitrage during execution. To delve deeper into anti-MEV practices and dedicated tools, also refer to Flashbots.

Can I integrate this function into an app?

Yes, through the Fusion+ API. Further details are available in the official post and in the technical documentation.

Sources and resources

  • Official 1inch post: 1inch Solana cross‑chain swaps
  • Docs 1inch: docs.1inch.io • GitHub: github.com/1inch
  • Bridge security context: Chainalysis
  • Solana Documentation (commitment/finality): Solana Docs – Commitment levels
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0897+23.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Share
Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

A Russian crypto mining firm executive has claimed Bitcoin (BTC) prices could climb to the $130k mark in the second half of summer 2025. The claims came from Vasily Girya, the owner and CEO of the industrial player GIS Mining, the Russian Prime news agency reported. Girya said: “The crypto industry remains attractive to market players. In a moderately positive scenario, the price of Bitcoin in the second half of summer could reach an all-time high of $115,000. It could target $130k”. Bitcoin: $130k By End of Summer? At the time of writing, Bitcoin prices are wavering around the $105k mark following a brief foray into $111,000 territory in mid May. GIS Mining is one of Russia’s top 10 industrial miners, and mainly specializes in mobile units and mining hotel facilities. Per recent figures, the company’s mining capacity for Financial Year 2024 was 53 MW. Inside a GIS Mining data center. (Source: GIS Mining/YouTube/Screenshot) The country’s 10 biggest mining firms posted a collective total of $200 million in revenue in FY2024. Over half of this revenue came from the nation’s two biggest miners: BitRiver and Intelion . Girya explained that the Russian mining sector is set for another burst of growth this year. He said that the sector was experiencing “record-breaking” demand for new crypto mining data centers with a capacity of up to 100 MW. The mining chief added that demand for equipment capable of “energy-intensive blockchain computing” was also skyrocketing. Insiders say that in the first half of 2025, demand for crypto mining hardware outstripped supply. They claim that since Moscow legalized and began regulating crypto mining in 2024, more investors have entered the market. The ruble’s rise against the dollar this year has also made crypto mining investment more viable for many. RUB-USD prices over the past year. (Source: Google Finance) Sandbox ‘Driving Russian Mining Investment’ Girya added that over the next two to three years, more of the coins mined in Russian jurisdiction will be used in the national economy. He pointed to the Central Bank-run “experimental legal regime (ELR)” as evidence. The ELR is a crypto sandbox comprising exchange firms, cross-border trade companies, and Bitcoin miners. The bank is using the ELR as a means of bypassing US, EU, and UK-led sanctions on Russia. The sanctions have effectively frozen Russian firms and banks out of dollar-denominated trade. US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites have shown the limits of Russia’s ability to defend its allies. It might yet be to Putin’s advantage https://t.co/CPVjHmgLt4 — Bloomberg (@business) June 23, 2025 Central Bank officials want crypto miners to sell their coins to exchanges within the sandbox. These exchanges can then use their coins to facilitate cross-border trades conducted in BTC or other tokens. Girya called the ELR a “powerful step toward the institutionalization of the crypto and digital currencies market.” He said that it would help “increase the inflow of investments into this new class of assets.” More Coal-powered Bitcoin Miners Heading to Siberia? Meanwhile, the authorities in the Kuznetsk Basin, a major coal-mining region in Southwestern Siberia, have proposed a Bitcoin mining -themed solution to the problem of coal depreciation. The news outlet Tsargrad’s Kemerovo Oblast branch reported that the region’s government is mulling a proposal to build crypto farms and greenhouse complexes near its coal mines. U.S. investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced on Monday the creation of a new bitcoin treasury company that would hold up to $1 billion of the world's largest cryptocurrency on its balance sheet. https://t.co/Gc30pO8Qkr — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) June 23, 2025 The region’s Governor, Ilya Seredyuk, said the area’s coal could “be used to generate the energy needed to mine Bitcoin and other cryptoassets.” Seredyuk said tests are now underway as miners conduct economic calculations to determine the profitability of the plan. He said the results would be published in around a month’s time. The Governor said the BTC mining plan could help reverse a recent decline in coal mining. He also suggested that the heat released by burning coal could be used to heat greenhouses that house tropical plants – in one of the world’s most famously cold areas. He mused: “Why not create a large botanical garden and cultivate plants that require warmth?” Earlier this month, a Russian power firm announced the launch of the nation’s first bitcoin mining-focused closed-end mutual investment fund (CEF) .
NEAR
NEAR$2.475-1.59%
Threshold
T$0.01611-2.00%
U
U$0.0202-6.04%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 07:30
Share
Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Ex-Trump administration official joins stablecoin giant days after leaving government role
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000558+2.57%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.803-2.10%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017631+1.99%
Share
Blockhead2025/08/20 16:45
Share

Trending News

More

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining