1inch’s Swap API Opens Access to Tokenized Real-World Assets

1inch has upgraded its Intent-based Swap API to support tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), marking a notable step toward bringing traditional finance instruments on-chain and into everyday DeFi workflows. The change makes RWAs accessible through the 1inch dApp and Wallet for eligible users (with U.S. and other restricted jurisdictions excluded) and via partner platforms that integrate the Swap API.

The upgrade tackles a core barrier to RWA adoption: fragmented liquidity. By folding RWA execution into 1inch’s market-leading aggregation and routing logic, users can now swap tokenized equities, ETFs and other assetized instruments with the same convenience and efficiency they expect when swapping native crypto tokens. 1inch says swaps are executed by “resolvers,” professional market-making engines that stitch together liquidity and handle execution to deliver a secure, seamless experience.

The integration was implemented in partnership with Ondo Finance, a liquidity provider and a leading issuer in the tokenized assets space. Ondo today launched Ondo Global Markets, initially offering more than 100 tokenized assets on Ethereum with plans to scale to over 1,000 by year-end, and named 1inch’s Swap API a core execution layer powering on-chain liquidity for those tokens.

Trust Wallet, one of the latest major wallets to expand its use of 1inch’s technology, has already added support, enabling its large user base to hold and swap tokenized stocks and ETFs without needing a traditional brokerage account. Several industry outlets report the Trust Wallet rollout uses the 1inch Swap/Fusion execution stack behind the scenes, giving users gas-efficient, MEV-protected access to Ondo’s tokens where jurisdictional rules permit.

“Tokenization of real-world assets is tomorrow’s tech being adopted today,” commented Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder. “At 1inch, we’ve overcome one of the biggest challenges to this shift, which is fragmented liquidity. By upgrading the 1inch Intent-based Swap API, we’re now enabling efficient, jurisdiction-aware access to tokenized assets through the 1inch ecosystem, helping reduce barriers and expand access where permitted.”

“The 1inch Swap API plays an important role in powering Ondo Global Markets by enabling efficient on-chain execution for our tokenized assets, helping us deliver deep liquidity and competitive pricing,” said Ian De Bode, Chief Strategy Officer at Ondo Finance. “This integration strengthens our ability to connect traditional assets with DeFi infrastructure, expanding access and creating a more inclusive financial system.”

Responsible Rollout

1inch emphasizes that RWA availability will vary by jurisdiction and that access is guarded by a set of compliance-focused controls. All tokenized assets in the 1inch ecosystem are subject to vetting, classification filters and jurisdictional access restrictions to ensure only eligible users can interact with certain tokens. The company framed the controls as part of a responsible rollout designed to expand access without sidestepping regulatory and custodial constraints.

For wallets, dApps and platforms already integrated with the 1inch Swap API, the upgrade effectively flips a switch: they can now offer RWAs to their eligible users without building bespoke execution infrastructure. That plug-and-play model could accelerate retail distribution of tokenized equities and ETFs, provided liquidity and regulatory clarity continue to progress. Industry coverage suggests several other players and exchanges are aligning behind Ondo’s tokenization push, signaling growing interest in making traditional assets programmable and tradable on blockchains.

While tokenization efforts scale, questions around custody, regulatory classification and market structure remain front and center. Still, today’s rollout represents a practical milestone: through the 1inch Swap API and partners like Ondo and Trust Wallet, a broader cohort of users can now experience RWAs as just another tradable token in their wallets, where permitted, helping blur the line between on-chain finance and the legacy markets that inspired it.