ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post 2%–4% In Crypto? Morgan Stanley Thinks That’s The Smart Move Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to Morgan Stanley’s wealth unit, some clients should hold only a small slice of cryptocurrencies in their portfolios. The firm’s guidance suggests a cautious approach: up to 2% for more measured portfolios and up to 4% for those seeking higher growth. For accounts built around income or capital preservation, the guidance points to 0% crypto exposure. Small Stakes, Careful Rules The bank tells its advisors that crypto belongs in the “speculative” part of a plan. Based on reports, the recommended exposure is meant to be modest and controlled. Morgan Stanley prefers clients access crypto through exchange-traded products rather than buying every coin directly. That keeps custody and reporting simpler, the guidance says. It also means brokers can use ETFs and ETPs to give clients exposure without requiring them to manage wallets. This is huge. New Special Report from Morgan Stanley GIC: “we aim to support our Financial Advisors and clients, who may flexibly allocate to cryptocurrency as part of their multiasset portfolios.” GIC guides 16,000 advisors managing $2 trillion in savings and wealth for… pic.twitter.com/RBWFxlRNkS — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) October 5, 2025 How To Manage The Exposure Rebalancing is part of the advice. Reports show the firm recommends checking and trimming positions on a set schedule so that a crypto stake does not balloon during a rally. Advisors are told to match allocations to client goals, not to follow price moves. The guidance is clear: this is not for people who need steady income. It is for clients who can tolerate wide swings and who understand the risk of losing their full investment. NEW: MORGAN STANLEY IS MONTHS AWAY FROM OFFERING CRYPTO TRADING THROUGH E-TRADE, CALLS IT ‘TIP OF THE ICEBERG’ – PER CNBC pic.twitter.com/YIE8Qte7R8 — DEGEN NEWS (@DegenerateNews) September 23, 2025 A Move Toward More Access Morgan Stanley is… The post 2%–4% In Crypto? Morgan Stanley Thinks That’s The Smart Move Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to Morgan Stanley’s wealth unit, some clients should hold only a small slice of cryptocurrencies in their portfolios. The firm’s guidance suggests a cautious approach: up to 2% for more measured portfolios and up to 4% for those seeking higher growth. For accounts built around income or capital preservation, the guidance points to 0% crypto exposure. Small Stakes, Careful Rules The bank tells its advisors that crypto belongs in the “speculative” part of a plan. Based on reports, the recommended exposure is meant to be modest and controlled. Morgan Stanley prefers clients access crypto through exchange-traded products rather than buying every coin directly. That keeps custody and reporting simpler, the guidance says. It also means brokers can use ETFs and ETPs to give clients exposure without requiring them to manage wallets. This is huge. New Special Report from Morgan Stanley GIC: “we aim to support our Financial Advisors and clients, who may flexibly allocate to cryptocurrency as part of their multiasset portfolios.” GIC guides 16,000 advisors managing $2 trillion in savings and wealth for… pic.twitter.com/RBWFxlRNkS — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) October 5, 2025 How To Manage The Exposure Rebalancing is part of the advice. Reports show the firm recommends checking and trimming positions on a set schedule so that a crypto stake does not balloon during a rally. Advisors are told to match allocations to client goals, not to follow price moves. The guidance is clear: this is not for people who need steady income. It is for clients who can tolerate wide swings and who understand the risk of losing their full investment. NEW: MORGAN STANLEY IS MONTHS AWAY FROM OFFERING CRYPTO TRADING THROUGH E-TRADE, CALLS IT ‘TIP OF THE ICEBERG’ – PER CNBC pic.twitter.com/YIE8Qte7R8 — DEGEN NEWS (@DegenerateNews) September 23, 2025 A Move Toward More Access Morgan Stanley is…

2%–4% In Crypto? Morgan Stanley Thinks That’s The Smart Move Now

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 18:32
4
4$0.06098-10.37%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003915-4.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.05315-14.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00266+5.13%
COM
COM$0.005183+0.15%

According to Morgan Stanley’s wealth unit, some clients should hold only a small slice of cryptocurrencies in their portfolios. The firm’s guidance suggests a cautious approach: up to 2% for more measured portfolios and up to 4% for those seeking higher growth.

For accounts built around income or capital preservation, the guidance points to 0% crypto exposure.

Small Stakes, Careful Rules

The bank tells its advisors that crypto belongs in the “speculative” part of a plan. Based on reports, the recommended exposure is meant to be modest and controlled.

Morgan Stanley prefers clients access crypto through exchange-traded products rather than buying every coin directly. That keeps custody and reporting simpler, the guidance says. It also means brokers can use ETFs and ETPs to give clients exposure without requiring them to manage wallets.

How To Manage The Exposure

Rebalancing is part of the advice. Reports show the firm recommends checking and trimming positions on a set schedule so that a crypto stake does not balloon during a rally.

Advisors are told to match allocations to client goals, not to follow price moves. The guidance is clear: this is not for people who need steady income. It is for clients who can tolerate wide swings and who understand the risk of losing their full investment.

A Move Toward More Access

Morgan Stanley is also working on ways to make crypto easier to trade for some of its clients. Based on reports, the firm has a deal to let E*Trade customers trade cryptocurrencies via a partner platform.

Initial support is expected for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana. That shift would expand access while keeping many of the operational and custody functions with a regulated provider.


Market Reaction And Industry Context

Analysts and advisors reacted as expected. Some welcomed the clarity and the firm’s limits. Others said the guidance still leaves open big questions about regulation and long-term risk.

The move reflects a wider trend among big wealth managers that are opening controlled doors to digital assets while still warning clients about volatility and legal uncertainty.

Large wealth firms set norms for many investors. When a major bank offers concrete percentages, it can shape what advisors recommend across the market.

Based on Morgan Stanley’s view, crypto will likely remain a niche allocation for the foreseeable future. The firm’s language stresses caution and individual fit.

Investors who want exposure will find managed options and clearer paths to trade. But the bottom line is unchanged: only those who can accept big swings should consider putting money into these assets.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/crypto/2-4-in-crypto-morgan-stanley-thinks-thats-the-smart-move-now/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$104,587.35-2.98%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.0004436-10.03%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

The post A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Skip to content Home Crypto News Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/kevin-durant-bitcoin-fortune/
COM
COM$0.005182-0.17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:27
China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia

China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia

The post China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Beijing is shelving its antitrust case against Google, as the United States and China ramp up negotiations over TikTok and Nvidia during a tense period in relations. People briefed on the matter said China’s State Administration for Market Regulation chose to end the competition inquiry into Google, a status in Chinese called “zhongzhi”, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, The FT added that Google has not yet received formal paperwork confirming the closure of the case. After talks with Chinese counterparts in Madrid, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a September 17 deadline that could have disrupted the popular social media app in the United States pushed negotiators toward a possible agreement. He noted the deadline could be extended by 90 days to finish the terms, without giving specifics. Bessent said that when commercial details are made public, the arrangement would keep cultural features of TikTok that Chinese negotiators want to protect. “They’re interested in Chinese characteristics of the app, which they think are soft power. We don’t care about Chinese characteristics. We care about national security,” Bessent told reporters at the close of two days of meetings. Trump hinted at possible Chinese stake in TikTok Asked whether China might hold a stake, former President Donald Trump said, “We haven’t decided that but it looks to me, and I’m speaking to President Xi on Friday, for confirmation of that.” A Trump has said the platform aided his re-election last year, and his personal account counts 15 million followers. The White House launched an official TikTok account last month. Any deal may still need approval from the Republican-led Congress. In 2024, Congress passed a law saying TikTok must be sold because of worries that China could access U.S. user data and use it for spying or influence. The Trump administration has…
MemeCore
M$2.33738-0.23%
Threshold
T$0.0119-2.77%
Union
U$0.006647-9.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:08

Trending News

More

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia

Bitcoin falls to $108K, dropping 3.6% in 24 hours and nearly 7% over the week

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs extend outflows with $327m as market slides lower

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,568.97
$104,568.97$104,568.97

-1.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,527.79
$3,527.79$3,527.79

-1.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$162.22
$162.22$162.22

-2.71%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2833
$2.2833$2.2833

-1.87%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16605
$0.16605$0.16605

-0.54%