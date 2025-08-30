2.5 Billion Yen Worth of XRP Purchased by Japanese Gaming Company

On the same page with SBI

Growing corporate XRP adoption

Japanese gaming firm Gumi has announced its decision to purchase 2.5 billion yen ($17 million) worth of XRP tokens as part of its blockchain growth strategy.

Earlier this year, the company bought 1 billion yen worth of Bitcoin, which is currently being utilized in various staking protocols.

You Might Also Like

On the same page with SBI

It is worth noting that Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings is the largest Gumi shareholder. The decision to purchase aligns with SBI’s business direction, the announcement says.

Of course, it should be noted that SBI is a longtime partner of Ripple, the enterprise blockchain firm associated with the XRP token.

Growing corporate XRP adoption

2025 has so far been a breakthrough year for XRP in terms of corporate adoption.

Several publicly traded companies, including VivoPower International, Webus International, and Wellgistics Health, have all announced their plans to announce XRP treasuries.

However, there are some concerns about the legitimacy of the growing number of XRP companies.