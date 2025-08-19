2 Best Cryptos to Buy as Market Volume Erupts in August 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 17:56
While crypto markets have been binging in August 2025, investors have been buying heavily into projects that present incredible growth opportunities. Amid rising investor activity, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Solana (SOL) have taken the spotlight. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is priced at $0.035 in stage 6 of its presale. 

The project’s early investors are set to make a minimum of 400% ROI when MUTM is listed in the public market. Mutuum Finance has already broken over $14.6 million in raised funds and has more than 15400 token buyers. Despite Solana (SOL) remaining stable in the market and investor interest, investors remain interested in MUTM this August.

Solana (SOL) Holds Steady around $193

Solana (SOL) is priced around $192.49, up a 5.36% rise in the last24 hours. SOL has had a rollercoaster ride the last week, between a low of $175.05 and a high of $201.82. Despite recent turbulence, Solana has a solid foundation in the crypto world and is now one of the best-performing presale projects. Its robust ecosystem keeps attracting developers and users, forcing it to remain in the game.

Mutuum Finance Reaches Presale Stage 6 transition

Mutuum Finance is selling well during presale. The project is at $0.035 as stage 6 goes on. Mutuum Finance is revolutionizing the DeFi future with a platform that possesses real-world real-use cases. Presale has managed to acquire over 15400 token holders with over $14.6 million influx.

$100K Worth of Tokens to Be Won

Mutuum Finance also offers a $100,000 giveaway. 10 individuals will be lucky enough to get a Mutuum Finance prize of $10,000. The contest is only one of the indicators that the project does value having a long-term and a faithful community.

And another step towards transparency and security, MUTM Finance (MUTM) has introduced an Official Bug Bounty Program in collaboration with CertiK. The project team is offering the participants a maximum of $50,000 USDT to discover bugs in the project.

The Bounty program’s purpose is to catch possible vulnerabilities in the project. Four categories of vulnerabilities are used in the program for segmentation, based on their criticality, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low.

Dual Lending Model

Mutuum Finance possesses a two-lending framework comprising customers having unparalleled autonomy with respect to Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P). Under the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) arrangement, lending pools can be governed by smart contracts, which can opt to modify interest rates with the change in the market situation. Lenders get to have fixed incomes, and borrowers get protection while borrowing.

P2P model removes middlemen who possess the power to link lending parties and borrowing parties directly. Any price-risky asset demands this strictly decentralized model with the utmost user freedom.

With the sizes of the cryptocurrency market bulging in August 2025, Solana (SOL) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are both investment darlings. Solana continues to reflect stability, strong ecosystem growth, and developer backing, cementing itself as a market leader. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers high growth value through its dual lending system, USD backed stablecoin, and presale phase 6 traction at $0.035 positioning early adopters for possibly gargantuan returns. 

By means of security audit, bug bounty, and community activity such as giveaways, MUTM integrates innovation, transparency, and community focus. For investors that desire to take advantage of emerging DeFi opportunities, MUTM provides a strong pick in August and for the rest of the bull cycle. 

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/2-best-cryptos-to-buy-as-market-volume-erupts-in-august-2025/

