$2 Billion in Bitcoin – Metaplanet Crosses Massive Milestone

Japan’s Metaplanet has crossed a symbolic threshold in the race to secure Bitcoin reserves, now holding more than 20,000 BTC in its corporate treasury.

The announcement adds fuel to the growing narrative of Bitcoin becoming a balance-sheet essential for institutions worldwide.

A Relentless Accumulation Drive

Instead of slowing down after a series of high-profile purchases this year, Metaplanet has doubled down. Its latest buy — more than 1,000 BTC worth about $112 million — brings the company’s total crypto investment to roughly $2 billion. Executives say the policy isn’t about speculation but about safeguarding assets in an era of shaky bond markets and currency volatility.

The average purchase price for this round hovered around $102,700 per coin, showing the firm’s willingness to acquire even as the broader market experiences heavy selling pressure. Only weeks earlier, it quietly picked up another 103 BTC, signaling that smaller acquisitions are part of a steady accumulation strategy.

Standing Among the Heavyweights

Globally, only a handful of companies have larger Bitcoin reserves. Strategy remains the undisputed leader with more than 632,000 BTC – over 3% of the total supply – but Metaplanet’s 20,000 BTC haul is enough to secure it a seat at the table of major corporate holders. Its aggressive buying spree sets it apart from peers in Asia, where few firms have adopted such a bold approach.

Ripple Effect on Markets

Investors quickly noticed the milestone. Shares of Metaplanet moved after the disclosure, reflecting growing alignment between its stock performance and Bitcoin’s trajectory. The link between corporate equity and digital reserves is strengthening, echoing how U.S. firms like MicroStrategy have tied their valuations to BTC’s success.

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

