2 cryptocurrencies set for massive unlocks to avoid trading this week

The cryptocurrency market is set to undergo several unlocks this week that could put significant selling pressure on affected assets.

Notably, token unlocks are scheduled events in crypto projects where previously locked tokens for teams, investors, or rewards become tradable.

While intended to stagger supply and prevent shocks, they often weigh on prices in the short term, especially when large sums are released.

For this week, two assets under the unlock schedules are worth watching.

Solana (SOL)

According to Tokenomics data, Solana (SOL) is set to unlock 502,930 SOL tokens, valued at approximately $121.22 million. While the release represents just 0.09% of Solana’s circulating supply, the dollar value is substantial.

If such a large amount floods the market, it will boost liquidity but also increase the risk of downward pressure as recipients sell. Price action will also depend on broader market trends, which have heavily influenced Solana’s trajectory.

At press time, Solana was trading at $236, down nearly 4% in the last 24 hours, although it was still up 13% over the past week.

Official Trump (TRUMP)

SOL seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

Similarly, Official Trump (TRUMP) is set to face a sizable unlock this week, with 4.89 million tokens worth approximately $58.82 million scheduled to hit the market. This release accounts for 1.52% of TRUMP’s circulating supply, a relatively higher share compared to Solana’s.

Given that TRUMP is a meme coin with a relatively small market cap, such an unlock could trigger notable volatility, with sharp sell-offs often occurring as supply overwhelms short-term demand.

At press time, TRUMP was trading at $8.57, down 3.6% in the past 24 hours, while posting modest gains of nearly 1% over the past week.

TRUMP seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

It’s worth noting that any price drop will not be driven solely by the unlock; if broader market sentiment remains bearish, losses could deepen further.

Featured image via Shutterstock.