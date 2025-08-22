2 Cryptos Like Bonk (BONK) That Could Multiply $300 by 50x in Months

In late 2023, BONK went from being “that random dog token on Solana” to one of the most celebrated meme coin success stories in crypto history. Its surge wasn’t a gentle uphill climb—it was more like strapping yourself to a jet engine with nothing but blind faith and diamond hands.

Early BONK believers saw life-changing returns, with the coin posting gains north of 50x in a matter of weeks. For those who missed that moonshot, the lesson is clear: in meme coin land, the most significant gains are made by spotting the next cult favorite before it becomes a household name. Now, seasoned traders and meme coin scouts have their eyes on two fresh contenders—Little Pepe (LILPEPE) and dogwifhat (WIF)—both of which have the potential to turn a $300 punt into a five-figure payday in the months ahead.

BONK’s Blueprint for Success

To understand why LILPEPE and WIF could be the next 50x meme hits, remember what made BONK a market darling. BONK, Solana’s first major meme coin, capitalized on the blockchain’s emerging NFT sector and low transaction fees in December 2022. It was a rallying call for the Solana neighborhood after a rough year. BONK gave NFT holders and builders a considerable chunk of its supply, instantly building loyalty. Airdrop buzz, aggressive liquidity provisioning, and community-led marketing ignited. BONK rose almost 5,000% from its lows by early January 2023, illustrating the importance of narrative, timing, and community work for meme coins.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

If BONK was Solana’s meme coin coming-of-age story, Little Pepe is aiming to be Ethereum’s Layer 2 meme revolution. Positioned as the spiritual heir to the legendary Pepe meme, LILPEPE isn’t just a token—it’s the native currency of the upcoming Little Pepe Chain, a dedicated Layer 2 EVM blockchain built purely for memes. Its mission? To deliver lightning-fast transactions, near-zero fees, and a censorship-proof home for meme culture while tackling one of the most hated features of crypto launches: sniper bots.

The anti-sniper bot technology built into Little Pepe ensures fair and transparent trading at launch, leveling the playing field for retail buyers. On top of that, its meme launchpad will let creators deploy and launch their meme coins directly on the chain, tapping into an instant audience without technical headaches.

From a tokenomics perspective, LILPEPE boasts a total supply of 100 billion tokens, zero buy/sell tax, and a clean allocation designed to fuel growth: 26.5% for presale, 30% for chain reserves, 13.5% for staking rewards, and the rest split between marketing, liquidity, and exchange reserves. The presale is already making waves, with over $19.5 million raised and the current stage price at just $0.002.

There’s also a $777,000 giveaway running, where 10 winners will each bag $77,000 worth of LILPEPE by joining the presale and completing simple community tasks. With confirmed plans to list on two top-tier centralized exchanges at launch, the momentum is building fast. Investors can join the presale through LittlePepe.com, connect their wallet, and buy using ETH or USDT before the price ticks higher in the next stage. If BONK proved that narrative and community can multiply a token by 50x, LILPEPE’s Layer 2 twist could make it even more explosive.

Dogwifhat (WIF)

While LILPEPE is gearing up for its debut, WIF is already a heavyweight in Solana’s meme coin arena. Born from the absurd genius of combining a Shiba Inu with a knitted beanie, dogwifhat carved out a unique identity in a crowded field of canine-themed tokens. Its branding is pure memetic gold, instantly recognizable, endlessly shareable, and impossible to take too seriously.

WIF’s dominance in the Solana ecosystem isn’t just about memes; it’s about performance. Over the past months, it has consistently traded with deep liquidity, attracting whale interest and building a strong price floor. On-chain data shows that WIF has one of the most active communities in Solana DeFi, with meme spreads, viral TikTok videos, and Twitter engagement feeding the narrative loop.

Given Solana’s recent resurgence and the growing appetite for “blue-chip” meme coins, WIF’s upside potential remains significant. Its current market cap still leaves room for another aggressive run if the broader market turns risk-on. If BONK taught traders anything, it’s that meme coins with distinct branding and ecosystem dominance can deliver staggering returns when the conditions align, and WIF checks both boxes.

Why These 2 Could Replicate BONK’s 50x

When you line up LILPEPE and WIF against BONK’s success story, the parallels are hard to ignore. All three coins benefit from early entry opportunities: BONK in its December launch window, WIF in Solana’s meme resurgence, and LILPEPE right now in presale. Each is built around a highly viral meme identity, which is critical for sustaining community hype. Liquidity depth is another common trait, as BONK’s early liquidity pools kept traders confident, and both LILPEPE and WIF have strategies to ensure smooth trading from day one. Most importantly, they’re riding waves of community-led growth, arguably the most critical catalyst in meme coin valuations.

Investment Scenarios

Let’s keep the math simple. If you throw $300 into a token and it does a 10x, you’re sitting on $3,000. If it does 25x, that’s $7,500. But if it hits a BONK-style 50x, you’re looking at $15,000—from what many would consider “lunch money risk.” The key is identifying projects with both early-stage pricing and viral potential before the mainstream rushes in.

Conclusion

BONK’s 50x rise was lightning in a bottle, but history has a way of repeating itself in crypto’s meme-fueled corners. With LILPEPE’s Layer 2 innovation and WIF’s Solana dominance, both have the ingredients to be 2025’s breakout meme plays. The window to catch these moves is open now—especially for LILPEPE, still in presale at LittlePepe.com, where each stage pushes the price higher. As always, volatility is part of the game, but for those chasing the next BONK moment, these two could be the tickets.

