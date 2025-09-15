2 no-brainer stocks to buy for end of 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 02:57
Union
U$0.017096+41.16%
Boom
BOOM$0.009578-2.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09607+0.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017467+0.58%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12166+15.53%

As investors position their portfolios for the next year, certain companies stand out for their strong fundamentals and long-term growth drivers. 

In this regard, the following two stocks are worth considering as the end of 2025 approaches, as they show potential to rally in the new year.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY)

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is an ideal choice, given that the pharma giant has cemented itself as one of the key players in the booming weight-loss and diabetes treatment market.

Its blockbuster drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound have driven rapid sales growth and positioned the company at the center of one of the most lucrative healthcare trends in decades.

At the same time, Eli Lilly benefits from defensive sector positioning: healthcare spending tends to remain resilient even in economic downturns. 

However, risks remain considering that the U.S. government has targeted drug pricing reforms, and rival Novo Nordisk is competing aggressively in the same space.

Despite its potential, the stock has shown volatility in 2025, dropping 3% year to date to trade at $755.

LLY YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

The second pick is semiconductor giant Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), which continues to position itself as a key player in the growing artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure boom. Its chips power critical networking, broadband, and wireless systems that underpin the digital economy.

In 2025, the stock has been resilient, gaining 55% year-to-date to trade at $359 as of press time.

AVGO YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

With its $69 billion acquisition of VMware, Broadcom is also diversifying into software, adding more recurring revenue streams to its already robust cash flow.

For income-seeking investors, the American technology giant has a strong track record of rewarding shareholders through dividends and buybacks, offering an attractive balance of growth and income.

While integration risks with VMware and semiconductor cyclicality could weigh on performance, the long-term demand drivers from AI and data centers give Broadcom a solid growth outlook for 2025 and beyond.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/2-no-brainer-stocks-to-buy-for-end-of-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights

CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights

The digital currency marketplace constantly evolves, demanding consistent vigilance from participants. To thrive, one requires tools that provide accurate and timely information.Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 02:08
Share
BlockchainFX Headlines With Passive Income Rewards While BlockDAG and MAGACOIN Fuel 2025 Market Buzz

BlockchainFX Headlines With Passive Income Rewards While BlockDAG and MAGACOIN Fuel 2025 Market Buzz

Crypto presales in 2025 are heating up, with projects like BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, and MAGACOIN Finance attracting massive inflows. But one question dominates the minds of early buyers: which project has the 1000x potential to create the next wave of crypto millionaires? Among the many presale crypto 2025 opportunities, BlockchainFX ($BFX) stands out with its explosive
Wink
LIKE$0.010517-2.89%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00661+3.12%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.028228+10.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 02:00
Share
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1443-2.23%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0838-4.98%
Ethereum
ETH$4,616.46-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Share

Trending News

More

CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights

BlockchainFX Headlines With Passive Income Rewards While BlockDAG and MAGACOIN Fuel 2025 Market Buzz

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup