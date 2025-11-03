ExchangeDEX+
2 stocks to hit $ 2 trillion market cap by 2026

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 16:31
The race to the $2 trillion club is accelerating, with several stocks approaching one of the market’s most elite milestones. 

Only a few companies have ever crossed this valuation threshold, making the path to $2 trillion a strong signal of long-term market power and investor confidence. 

Below are two companies closing in quickly, driven by major structural trends in artificial intelligence and electrification.

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) currently commands a market capitalization of roughly $1.745 trillion, meaning it needs to add around $255 billion in value to cross the $2 trillion mark.

The chipmaker’s trajectory has been powered by surging AI-infrastructure demand, including a landmark agreement with OpenAI to co-develop and deploy custom accelerators capable of delivering 10 gigawatts of AI compute capacity by late 2026. 

Investors are also betting on Broadcom’s expanding data-center and networking portfolio, including next-generation Ethernet and high-bandwidth solutions tailored for hyperscale AI clusters.

Additionally, the technology company’s latest financials reinforce this momentum where in the most recent quarter, revenue climbed to around $16 billion, with strong year-over-year earnings growth, amid rising demand for AI networking gear and custom silicon.

Meanwhile, AVGO shares have been on an upward trajectory throughout 2025, rising almost 60% to trade at $369.63 as of press time.

AVGO YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), on the other hand, continues to build momentum above the $400 mark, buoyed by a strong third-quarter earnings report. At the close of the last trading session, TSLA was valued at $456, up 13% year-to-date. 

TSLA YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

At the current price, Tesla sits at roughly $1.518 trillion, leaving about $482 billion to bridge before joining the $2 trillion club.

While the EV leader faces intensifying competition, its strategic pivot toward affordability, including refreshed, lower-priced versions of the Model 3 and Model Y, has helped reinvigorate demand and position the company for volume-driven expansion. 

Tesla also continues to grow its revenue base, recently reporting quarterly sales above $28 billion, boosted by rising deliveries and strong uptake in key markets.

Future optionality remains a cornerstone of the bull case: autonomous driving, robotics, and grid-scale energy storage all represent potential multi-billion-dollar verticals. 

Despite near-term margin pressure from rising operating expenses and reduced regulatory credit income, Tesla’s ability to scale production, expand software-led revenue streams, and broaden its product mix strengthens the argument that it could close the gap faster than markets expect.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/2-stocks-to-hit-2-trillion-market-cap-by-2026/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

