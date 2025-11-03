2 stocks to hit $ 2 trillion market cap by 2026

The race to the $2 trillion club is accelerating, with several stocks approaching one of the market’s most elite milestones.

Only a few companies have ever crossed this valuation threshold, making the path to $2 trillion a strong signal of long-term market power and investor confidence.

Below are two companies closing in quickly, driven by major structural trends in artificial intelligence and electrification.

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) currently commands a market capitalization of roughly $1.745 trillion, meaning it needs to add around $255 billion in value to cross the $2 trillion mark.

The chipmaker’s trajectory has been powered by surging AI-infrastructure demand, including a landmark agreement with OpenAI to co-develop and deploy custom accelerators capable of delivering 10 gigawatts of AI compute capacity by late 2026.

Investors are also betting on Broadcom’s expanding data-center and networking portfolio, including next-generation Ethernet and high-bandwidth solutions tailored for hyperscale AI clusters.

Additionally, the technology company’s latest financials reinforce this momentum where in the most recent quarter, revenue climbed to around $16 billion, with strong year-over-year earnings growth, amid rising demand for AI networking gear and custom silicon.

Meanwhile, AVGO shares have been on an upward trajectory throughout 2025, rising almost 60% to trade at $369.63 as of press time.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

AVGO YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), on the other hand, continues to build momentum above the $400 mark, buoyed by a strong third-quarter earnings report. At the close of the last trading session, TSLA was valued at $456, up 13% year-to-date.

TSLA YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

At the current price, Tesla sits at roughly $1.518 trillion, leaving about $482 billion to bridge before joining the $2 trillion club.

While the EV leader faces intensifying competition, its strategic pivot toward affordability, including refreshed, lower-priced versions of the Model 3 and Model Y, has helped reinvigorate demand and position the company for volume-driven expansion.

Tesla also continues to grow its revenue base, recently reporting quarterly sales above $28 billion, boosted by rising deliveries and strong uptake in key markets.

Future optionality remains a cornerstone of the bull case: autonomous driving, robotics, and grid-scale energy storage all represent potential multi-billion-dollar verticals.

Despite near-term margin pressure from rising operating expenses and reduced regulatory credit income, Tesla’s ability to scale production, expand software-led revenue streams, and broaden its product mix strengthens the argument that it could close the gap faster than markets expect.

