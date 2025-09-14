200,537,614 DOGE Stuns Major Crypto Exchange, Sell Signal?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 23:25
Union
U$0,017701+70,85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017469-0,89%
Wink
LIKE$0,010564-3,39%
Line Protocol
LINE$0,0000386-7,65%
Major
MAJOR$0,16744+0,03%
DOGE
DOGE$0,28114-2,30%

Dogecoin has seen an increase in large transactions, those from large holders referred to as whales, in the last 48 hours. Blockchain data trackers reported a few large transactions for Dogecoin, with millions of coins moved between wallets and crypto exchanges.

The last 24 hours have seen 200,537,614 DOGE arrive at the crypto exchange OKEX in two separate transactions.

The two transactions reported by Whale Alert are 119,306,143 DOGE worth $34,625,784 transferred from an unknown wallet to OKEX and 81,231,471 DOGE worth $23,414,006 transferred from an unknown wallet to OKEX.

You Might Also Like

In a separate transaction reported in the past day, 119,306,143 DOGE worth $34,811,147 was transferred from OKEX to an unknown wallet. This bears a similar amount of coins to the transaction that shifted 119,306,143 DOGE to the OKEX exchange; however, the relationship between the sending and receiving wallets is unclear as they remain unknown.

In another transaction reported by Whale Alert on Sept. 12, 120,000,000 DOGE worth $35,519,949 was transferred from OKEX to an unknown wallet.

Dogecoin price

Dogecoin retreated after a sharp surge from $0.272 to $0.3075 on Saturday. DOGE surged for four straight days to a high of $0.3075, last seen in February, as investors reacted to latest Dogecoin market developments.

You Might Also Like

The Rex Osprey DOGE ETF is expected to launch this week, the first of its kind in the United States.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was up 5.57% in the last 24 hours to $0.28, in line with the ongoing profit-taking in the crypto market, but remains up 29% weekly.

On what comes next for Dogecoin’s price, crypto analyst Ali expects Dogecoin to consolidate for a little while, with its next leg up expected to reach $0.45.

Source: https://u.today/200537614-doge-stuns-major-crypto-exchange-sell-signal

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Inside the IRS’s Expanding Surveillance of Crypto Investors

Inside the IRS’s Expanding Surveillance of Crypto Investors

The IRS has expanded its reach from targeted probes to near real-time blockchain surveillance, reshaping crypto tax compliance and privacy.
NEAR
NEAR$2,724-2,74%
RealLink
REAL$0,06399-0,43%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 23:01
Share
Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU briefly crashed to $0.20 after an attempted attack

Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU briefly crashed to $0.20 after an attempted attack

Yala, the issuer of the Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU, has suspended some of its product functions after what it described as an “attempted attack” that sent its token plunging from its dollar peg. The incident, which was brought to the notice of the public on X, left the YU stablecoin under pressure on Sunday after its […]
YALA
YALA$0,14827-15,59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01462-3,49%
SentraNet
SENT$0,000018-30,76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 23:50
Share
U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Madrid to discuss trade, TikTok divestment, and tariffs over Russian oil

U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Madrid to discuss trade, TikTok divestment, and tariffs over Russian oil

U.S. and Chinese officials met in Madrid on Sunday to deal with three major fights: trade tensions, the deadline to force TikTok out of U.S. hands, and Washington’s campaign to punish China over oil purchases from Russia. The closed-door session took place at Spain’s Palacio de Santa Cruz, with both delegations arriving early that morning. […]
Union
U$0,016508+58,42%
MetYa
MET$0,2441-0,24%
Major
MAJOR$0,16862+0,76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

Inside the IRS’s Expanding Surveillance of Crypto Investors

Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU briefly crashed to $0.20 after an attempted attack

U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Madrid to discuss trade, TikTok divestment, and tariffs over Russian oil

Coinbase Unpacks IRS 2026 Rulebook: The Truth About Wallets, Exchanges, and Taxable Events (Exclusive Interview)

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Attract UAE Royal Family Investment Amid Breakout Hopes