$200B Flow Coming for Bitcoin (BTC): Xapo Bank

The “great wealth transfer” is underway, and it could be one of the biggest drivers of crypto adoption in history, crypto friendly Xapo Bank said in a report Wednesday.

Over the next decade, trillions of dollars will move from baby boomers to younger heirs. In the U.S. alone, an estimated $10.6 trillion will change hands by 2030, with trillions more in Europe and Asia, the report said.

Unlike their parents, these heirs are far more inclined toward digital assets, setting the stage for bitcoin

to become a core component of inherited wealth.

Xapo Bank analysts noted that between $160 billion and $225 billion could flow into bitcoin over the next two decades, as a result of this generational shift, translating into an additional $20 million to $28 million in daily demand.

Bitcoin’s scarcity, decentralization and potential as an inflation hedge make it an attractive store of value for this next generation, the report noted.

Still, inheriting crypto is more complicated than inheriting a brokerage account. Keys can be lost, unregulated exchanges remain risky, and legal frameworks are inconsistent.

The Gibraltar-based firm’s ‘Bitcoin Beneficiaries’ program is designed to tackle inheritance challenges head-on, offering secure custody, legally recognized transfer mechanisms and regulatory clarity for heirs.

The bank says its wealthiest clients are already adopting the service, signaling that sophisticated holders see inheritance planning as essential to protecting their digital legacies.

For bitcoin holders, securing an inheritance strategy is no longer optional, it’s the only way to ensure their assets survive the generational handoff, the report added.

