Bluebird Mining receives £2 million in zero-interest funding to launch Bitcoin strategy

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Investegate , British public gold mining company Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd. announced that it has signed a strategic financing and governance agreement and obtained a zero-interest loan of 2 million pounds. The first 1 million pounds will be used to launch the Bitcoin treasury strategy. In addition, the company will appoint Sath Ganesarajah, a veteran in the digital asset field, as non-executive chairman on June 30, 2025 , and plans to appoint a new CEO by the end of July 2025 to promote the "physical gold + digital gold" investment strategy.

