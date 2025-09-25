2025-2026 NBA Preview: Atlantic Division

TORONTO, CANADA – FEBRUARY 4: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks puts a pass around Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors during first half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on February 4, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 2025-2026 NBA season is less than a month away, so let’s get into some division previews.

Today, it’s the Atlantic Division.

Boston Celtics

With Jayson Tatum out for at least the majority of the season with an Achilles tear suffered in last season’s playoffs, the Celtics are entering this season with less emphasis on winning a championship, and a bigger priority on shaving their books.

During the offseason, Boston unloaded several big contracts, including both Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, to save money, and set themselves up for the long-term. It’s not a bad strategy, especially if the organization doesn’t believe in its own championship chances this year.

With the Celtics having control of their own draft pick, it would even behoove them to put less emphasis on winning, and more on player development, even if that comes at the expense of fan interest for a year.

Brooklyn Nets

Let’s not beat around the bush here. The Nets are going to be bad. Very, very bad. But that’s by design. They chose five players in the first round of the draft, accepted a downgrade from Cam Johnson to Michael Porter Jr, and have seemingly resigned themselves to the inescapable fact that rebuilding takes time.

As such, it’s all about figuring out the mainstays. Who do the Nets believe can be good enough to play invaluable minutes for them when they do get good again, years down the line?

Almost more so than the players, the focus should be on the decisions made the front office after the conclusion of this season.

New York Knicks

One major point of criticism last season for the Knicks was a lack of depth, with former head coach Tom Thibodeau playing all five starters over 35 minutes per game.

With Mike Brown now roaming the sidelines, and the organization having gone out of its way to acquire players of quality to load up the bench, such as Malcolm Brogdon, Guerschon Yabusele, and Jordan Clarkson, there is a world wherein New York could find their way back to the Finals after 26 years.

Utilizing Karl-Anthony Towns more during the regular season, and saving Jalen Brunson as much as possible, would clearly behoove these Knicks, if they wish to enter the postseason as dangerous as they possibly could be.

Philadelphia 76ers

It might seem uninspiring to shrug, and just go “I have no idea”, but that would also be a fair approach. Joel Embiid, the former MVP, remains a threat to miss a ton of time, as is the case with Paul George.

Therefore, focus this season must be on the more available, and younger, core of players. Tyrese Maxey should now, clearly, be the focal point of the team, with Jared McCain, V.J. Edgecombe, and – potentially – Quentin Grimes getting the biggest share of the available touches.

This team needs more roster symmetry, however, and depending where they sit near the trade deadline, it’s difficult to imagine they’ll end the season with the same roster as they enter it with.

Toronto Raptors

Last season was a nightmare for Toronto on so many fronts, particularly from an injury perspective. They entered the year with a group of players that theoretically fit well together, but they simply didn’t get a ton of minutes together.

Now, they’re adding Brandon Ingram to the mix, and a Top 10 draft pick in Collin Murray-Boyles. How they’ll mix and match those situations remains to be seen, but make no mistake: Toronto have ungodly depth at the forward positions this year, which tends to be a good thing.

This year also smells like a revenge season for Immanuel Quickley, who missed a ton of time last season, and was broadly disregarded by fans. The point guard now has more passing targets than ever before, and can still call his own number whenever he needs to.

