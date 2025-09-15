2025 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 06:33
Threshold
T$0.01666-3.58%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0253-10.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09609+0.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018549+6.84%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02079+15.75%
RedStone
RED$0.6189-2.04%

US actor Walton Goggins (L) and wife director Nadia Conners arrive for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Stars are arriving on the red carpet for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, which is being held Sunday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Comedian Nate Bargatze is hosting the 2025 Emmys. Severance, which goes into the ceremony with a leading 27 nominations, is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, where it is competiting against Andor (Disney+), The Diplomat (Netflix), The Last of Us (HBO Max), Paradise (Hulu), The Pitt (HBO Max), Slow Horses (Apple TV+) and Slow Horses (Apple TV+).

ForbesHit Horror Thriller ’28 Years Later’ Is New On Netflix This WeekBy Tim Lammers

On the lighter side, the nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series are Abbott Elementary (ABC), The Bear (FX), Hacks (HBO Max), Nobody Wants This (Netflix), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), Shrinking (Apple TV+), The Studio (Apple TV+) and What We Do in the Shadows (FX).

Photos of the stars arriving at the 2025 Emmys can be seen below.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more red carpet arrivals as soon as they are available.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Justine Lupe attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Succession Justine Lupe arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys. Lupe also stars in the Outstanding Comedy Series nominated show Nobody Wants This.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The White Lotus Season 3 Oustanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominee Walton Goggins and his wife, director Nadia Conners, walk the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys.

ForbesWalton Goggins On Why His ‘White Lotus’ Emmy Nomination Is So MeaningfulBy Tim Lammers

The White Lotus is also in the running for Outstanding Drama Series and has 23 nominations overall.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Charlie Brooker and Jessica Rhoades attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Black Mirror creator and executive producer Jessica Rhoades arrives at the 2025 Emmys. Black Mirror is nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

WireImage

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, who are the hosts of the Emmys 2025 Red Carpet Pre-Show, pose for a photo before their hosting duties get underway.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/14/photos-2025-emmys-red-carpet-arrivals/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000137-4.06%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002277-16.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01445-5.24%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions

A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions

The post A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IOST (Internet of Services Token) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform designed to provide a scalable and efficient infrastructure for building decentralized applications (DApps). IOST tries to address some of the scalability and performance challenges faced by existing blockchain networks by introducing innovative consensus mechanisms and technologies.  Proof of Believability It uses a unique consensus mechanism called “Proof of Believability” (PoB), which aims to improve network scalability while maintaining security and decentralization. PoB enables faster transaction confirmation times and higher throughput compared to some traditional blockchain networks, making IOST suitable for high-frequency transactions. Moreover, IOST implements sharding, a technique that divides the network into smaller shards to process transactions in parallel, further enhancing scalability. Gas-free transactions IOST introduces a concept called “Gas-Free Services,” allowing DApp users to interact with DApps without paying transaction fees. Developers can choose to subsidize user transactions. The platform also supports decentralized identity solutions, enabling users to have control over their personal data and digital identities. IOST is the native utility token of the IOST platform. It is used for transactions, staking, voting, and participating in the platform’s ecosystem. IOST token holders can participate in network governance and consensus by staking tokens and voting for validators. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/iost-internet-of-services-token/
WorldShards
SHARDS$0.01086+0.18%
IOSToken
IOST$0.003361-3.66%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01445-5.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 06:01
Share
Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion

Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion

The post Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Capital Group’s $1 billion Bitcoin investment grew to $6 billion by combining traditional value investing with deep crypto market research and risk management. Capital Group, a well-known investment firm with a long history, has made big news in the crypto world. The company is 94 years old and it is famous for being careful and traditional. However, it took a bold step of investing $1 billion in Bitcoin-related stocks. Now, that investment is worth more than $6 billion. Capital Group Navigates Crypto Market with Value Investing Approach To begin with, Capital Group made a move into the Bitcoin space in 2021. The decision was spearheaded by Mark Casey, a senior portfolio manager who has worked at the firm for 25 years. Casey is known to adhere to the investing style of Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett. Even so, he did see something special in Bitcoin. Instead of running away from it, he treated Bitcoin as a commodity, like gold or oil. This thinking helped to guide the firm’s strategy. For example, Capital Group invested heavily in a Bitcoin-focused company named Strategy. In 2021 it spent more than $500 million to purchase 12.3% of the company. Since then, however, Strategy’s stock price has soared. In the last five years alone it has increased by over 2,200%. Although the company later issued more shares, which lowered Capital Group’s stake to 7.89%, the value of the investment is now around $6.2 billion. This is a good example of how smart timing and research can pay big dividends. Related Reading: Ethereum MicroStrategy’ Bitmine Adds 46,255 ETH to Holdings | Live Bitcoin News In addition, Capital Group was investing in other Bitcoin-related firms. One example is Metaplanet, a Japanese hotel company that now has Bitcoin as a major part of its balance sheet. Capital Group…
Moonveil
MORE$0.096--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1294-2.48%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.140241-5.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 06:04
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions

Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion

Top-Ranked Minnesota Lynx Take Command

An Epic Beer And Leaf Peeping Road Trip Through Northern New England