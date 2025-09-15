2025 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals

US actor Walton Goggins (L) and wife director Nadia Conners arrive for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Stars are arriving on the red carpet for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, which is being held Sunday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Comedian Nate Bargatze is hosting the 2025 Emmys. Severance, which goes into the ceremony with a leading 27 nominations, is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, where it is competiting against Andor (Disney+), The Diplomat (Netflix), The Last of Us (HBO Max), Paradise (Hulu), The Pitt (HBO Max), Slow Horses (Apple TV+) and Slow Horses (Apple TV+).

On the lighter side, the nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series are Abbott Elementary (ABC), The Bear (FX), Hacks (HBO Max), Nobody Wants This (Netflix), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), Shrinking (Apple TV+), The Studio (Apple TV+) and What We Do in the Shadows (FX).

Photos of the stars arriving at the 2025 Emmys can be seen below.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more red carpet arrivals as soon as they are available.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Justine Lupe attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Succession Justine Lupe arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys. Lupe also stars in the Outstanding Comedy Series nominated show Nobody Wants This.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The White Lotus Season 3 Oustanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominee Walton Goggins and his wife, director Nadia Conners, walk the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys.

The White Lotus is also in the running for Outstanding Drama Series and has 23 nominations overall.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Charlie Brooker and Jessica Rhoades attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Black Mirror creator and executive producer Jessica Rhoades arrives at the 2025 Emmys. Black Mirror is nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) WireImage

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, who are the hosts of the Emmys 2025 Red Carpet Pre-Show, pose for a photo before their hosting duties get underway.