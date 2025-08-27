2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Pick 5 Strategy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 18:20
SIX
SIX$0.02204+3.32%
RealLink
REAL$0.05776+1.60%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4946+1.61%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04281+6.81%
GET
GET$0.009678-3.48%

CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 10: Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 10, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When preparing for your draft, looking at a fantasy football mock draft is one of the best things you can do. While it’s not going to look the same as every real draft, these are much more helpful than just a generic set of rankings.

In a fantasy football mock draft, you get to see how your draft might play out. Today, we’ll be doing a fantasy football mock draft from pick five.

If you have a different pick than this, make sure you check out some of the other draft slots below. This fantasy football mock draft will be completed on ESPN in a 12-team, PPR, 1QB format.

Forbes2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Pick 3 StrategyBy Steve Bradshaw
Forbes2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Pick 4 StrategyBy Steve BradshawForbes2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Pick 6 StrategyBy Steve Bradshaw

Forbes2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Pick 10 StrategyBy Steve BradshawForbes2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Pick 12 StrategyBy Steve Bradshaw

2025 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Pick 5

While the 5th pick is right next to pick six, this mock draft had much different results. Based on the players that are available, you need to be ready to pivot and adjust your draft strategy.

Heading into the mock draft, though, we’re going to be looking to implement a balanced strategy. In almost every league, these are how many teams are constructed due to how strong the strategy is this year.

What that means is you’re going to be avoiding drafting an elite quarterback or tight end. Instead, focus on only your running backs and wide receivers. You’ll want to make sure you try to alternate between the two positions early on without giving up too much value.

2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft

Round One: CeeDee Lamb

Round Two: Chase Brown

Round Three: Tee Higgins

Round Four: Breece Hall

Strategy For Rounds 1-4

CeeDee Lamb is my 2nd ranked player, but with an ESPN rank of six, you’ll be able to get him from a number of spots this year. From there, the balanced strategy was in full effect, landing two running backs and two wide receivers in the first four rounds.

Another strong move from these rounds was being able to pair Chase Brown and Tee Higgins in a “stack”. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, that just means having multiple players on the same offense.

While some aren’t fans of this, it helps you correlate your selections. When drafting Chase Brown, you’re predicting that the Cincinnati Bengals will be a good offense.

If that’s the case, why not correlate your prediction by selecting another player who will benefit if your prediction is right? This strategy allows you to shoot for a ton of upside.

Round Five: Marvin Harrison Jr

Round Six: T.J. Hockenson

Round Seven: Rashee Rice

Round Eight: Chris Olave

Strategy For Rounds 5-8

Typically, you would want to draft at least one running back in this range, but the opportunity didn’t present itself. Marvin Harrison Jr ended up falling slightly past his rank due to an underwhelming rookie season last year.

Then, after selecting T.J. Hockenson, who is a good value this year, there was a massive run on the running backs. Rather than reaching for a player just to fill my running back need, it’s best to take the value on the board.

From there, you can use these players as trade leverage once they start to produce in the season. Once that’s the case, you can shop around for a running back to add to your bench.

ARLINGTON, TX – AUGUST 22: Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue (34) mingles with other players after the preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons on August 22, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.(Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Round Nine: Justin Fields

Round 10: Quinshon Judkins

Round 11: Jaydon Blue

Round 12: Bhayshul Tuten

Strategy For Rounds 9-12

Round nine was an example of the late-round quarterback strategy in action with Justin Fields. After missing out on running back earlier, the best thing you can do is draft rookie running backs with upside.

These rookies could have a big role in their offense, and that’s typically how you find league winners. Since we’re in the later rounds of the draft anyway, if these picks don’t work out, you can replace them with waiver wire options once the season starts.

Round 13: Kyle Williams

Round 14: Ollie Gordon

Round 15: Chris Boswell

Round 16: Arizona Cardinals D/ST

Strategy For Rounds 13-16

Kyle Williams and Ollie Gordon are my two favorite late-round picks in every league. Williams was a fantastic player in college, and he has a very good situation heading into the 2025 season.

Gordon had a monster year at Oklahoma State during the 2023 college season before a down year caused him to fall in the NFL Draft. On top of that, Gordon has had a strong preseason, and the Miami Dolphins RB1 De’Von Achane is banged up right now.

Overall, this fantasy football mock draft confirmed that the 6th slot is a good one to have this year, even if you may not be able to grab a ton of running back depth.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevebradshaw/2025/08/27/2025-fantasy-football-mock-draft-pick-5-strategy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

BlockDAG has surged into 2025 as one of the year’s most talked-about projects, raising more than $385 million in its […] The post Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1006+0.52%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/27 18:00
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Investors are always searching for the top altcoin to buy now. While the market is full of choices, three names stand out: Bitcoin, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. Each brings something different to the table, but all are being ranked as strong picks for 2025 and beyond. Here’s a breakdown of why these three coins are [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.00056+6.87%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/27 18:20
Share
Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

PANews reported on August 27th that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, published a statement stating that the Federal Reserve's independence is under scrutiny, and that Trump may assemble a team more aligned with his own views to push for a more dovish policy. Currently, Bowman, Waller, and Milan are widely believed to be leaning toward Trump's support. If Governor Lisa Cook is removed, the number of Federal Reserve Board members aligned with Trump will reach four, even before the appointments of the two vice chairs and the next chair are finalized. Following the Jackson Hole meeting, the Fed has become more concerned about the slowing job market, the severe employment situation, and the risk of accelerating hyperinflation, setting the stage for a September rate cut. Nvidia, a bellwether for AI trading, released its earnings report after the market closed today. The "Mag7," comprising Nvidia and seven other major tech stocks, accounts for approximately 33% of the S&P 500 index. Their performance and guidance will be key to monitoring the impact of AI spending on revenue growth. However, Nvidia faces increasing headwinds. An MIT study shows that 95% of AI projects are unprofitable, and the next generation of large language models has diminishing returns on scale. Recent weakness in the cryptocurrency sector is linked to selling by large holders. If US stocks continue to decline, confidence in Bitcoin among traditional financial asset allocators could be impacted, potentially triggering a new round of risk reduction.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.452+2.91%
Vice
VICE$0.01297-4.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1006+0.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

USDJPY Forecast: UBS Unveils Pivotal Ceiling at 148-150

Panora Successfully Raises Fresh Capital to Become Aptos’ Ultimate DeFi Super App