2025 Won’t Belong to XRP: Ripple’s Token Primed for Small 350% Rise, While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could Soar 8500% in 85 Days

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 04:06
Threshold
T$0,01672-0,35%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,011164-6,79%
XRP
XRP$2,9909-1,98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01355-7,44%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02532-1,55%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001072-7,82%

xrp LILPEPE2424 1

This year, Ripple’s XRP price prediction has dominated cryptocurrency discussions, amid its legal clarity and growing institutional interest. Analysts are projecting a 350% year-end rally to hit $10.   While XRP has room for upside, analysts see its ceiling capped at modest gains. By contrast, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme coin with real-world infrastructure, is emerging as the breakout candidate, boasting an explosive 8,500% growth in 85 days.

LILPEPE2424 2

XRP Price Prediction: A Controlled Rise, Not a Moonshot

Ripple’s XRP has long been positioned as the “banker’s crypto,” tied to institutional payment systems and CBDC projects. XRP trades at $2.91, forming a symmetrical triangle that could lead to a breakout near $3. 

Chart35155

XRP Price Chart | Source: TradingView

Over 1.7 million tokens were removed from exchanges last month, indicating a strong accumulation trend. Futures funding remained strong, suggesting traders were wagering on the upside. With Ripple’s upcoming Swell 2025 conference and speculation around XRP ETFs, analysts believe a push toward $10–$12 by year-end is possible. That would mean roughly a 350% rise from current levels. Impressive, but hardly “life-changing” compared to other high-growth crypto plays. This realistic XRP price prediction emphasizes stability over explosive growth. In fact, many in the market are increasingly viewing XRP as a slow-and-steady mover, which is suitable for institutions but not where the 100x stories of this cycle will come from.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin with 8,500% Potential

If XRP represents stability, Little Pepe represents raw upside. This under-$0.003 token has stormed through its presale, raising $24.6 million across 12 stages. Its roadmap is as ambitious as it is playful, promising a meme coin virality and a Layer 2 chain dedicated to meme economies.

The core utility is what makes LILPEPE different:

  • Meme Launchpad to incubate future viral tokens.
  • Bot-resistant trading features to ensure fair launches.
  • Ultra-fast, low-fee transactions to rival Ethereum’s meme traffic.
  • Community-first branding that blends humor with utility.

Momentum is undeniable. Each stage allocated tokens sold out in record time, and presale buyers are already eyeing major CEX listings in Q4 2025. Analysts project a price of $0.30 within weeks of the listing. That would be an 8,500% gain in just 85 days for early investors.

Unlike many meme projects, LILPEPE has also undergone a CertiK audit (95.49%), adding a layer of security that investors crave after years of rug pulls in the space. This balance of hype, infrastructure, and trust is why many see it as the next 100x meme coin story.

Community Firepower Fuels the Run

LILPEPE2424 1

One reason analysts take LILPEPE seriously is its ability to mobilize people. The project’s $777,000 Giveaway, rewarding 10 winners with $77,000 each, attracted over 400,000 entries. A fresh Mega Giveaway worth 15 ETH amplifies excitement ahead of its exchange listings. This kind of grassroots buzz mirrors the early days of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, except this time, there’s a real blockchain backbone behind the hype. That mix of memetic energy and real tech is what sets LILPEPE apart.

Why 2025 Favors LILPEPE Over XRP

The comparison is stark. XRP may climb steadily with institutional adoption, but the growth curve is linear. LILPEPE, meanwhile, is still in its infancy, with CEX listings, community giveaways, and Layer 2 launches set to trigger exponential moves. Investors who once flocked to Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin are now searching for the next explosive meme project. With SHIB and PEPE losing momentum, Little Pepe is perfectly positioned to fill that gap, with stronger tokenomics and detailed utility.

In short, while the XRP price prediction for 2025 hovers around a capped ceiling of $8–$10, LILPEPE could rewrite the meme coin playbook entirely. The numbers tell the story: 350% vs. 8,500%. For investors looking beyond Ripple’s steady climb, the next life-changing crypto story might just come from a frog with a plan.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Project Eleven, a development company focusing on post-quantum cryptography, has completed a $6 million financing, led by Variant Fund and quantum
FUND
FUND$0,0238--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0861+2,74%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:47
Share
Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

The post Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has announced a dedicated AI team to make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AI agents and the emerging machine economy. Davide Crapis, a research scientist, will lead the team working closely with the Foundation’s Protocol and Ecosystem arms.  The Foundation revealed that the dAI Team will focus on two primary goals. The first is to give AI agents and robots mechanisms to pay, coordinate, and follow rules without intermediaries, which it described as the AI Economy on Ethereum. The second is to ensure AI development does not become dependent on a few centralized platforms by promoting open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives, which it described as the Decentralized AI Stack.  Ethereum aims to build an AI economy with the dAI Team Davide Crapis, the team’s lead research scientist, revealed in a post that the group aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI agents. He noted that AI will be a big part of all humanity and the future of Ethereum usage. He described AI as a new frontier for Ethereum compared to earlier waves of DeFi. He also pledged that the team will build technology and support the interoperability of AI agents on-chain.  We’re starting a new AI Team at the Ethereum Foundation (the dAI Team).Our mission: make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AIs and the machine economy. The team will focus on two main areas:– AI Economy on Ethereum = giving AI agents and robots ways… pic.twitter.com/9sWVS4dp0K — Davide Crapis (@DavideCrapis) September 15, 2025 The dAI Team will focus on the ERC-8004 standard, which allows AI agents to be discoverable, verifiable, and transactable across the Ethereum ecosystem. The standard is expected to be completed by November, and the final form will be presented at Devconnect in Buenos Aires. The…
Waves
WAVES$1,1334-3,42%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,12005+500,25%
FORM
FORM$2,1548-5,20%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:47
Share
Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

To repay the victims of the hack, Nemo Protocol issues $NEMO debt tokens to pay off 2.6M. Users are provided with 1.1 tokens pegged to losses; recovery will be based on the recovery rate of the fund. Nemo Protocol has also announced an ambitious debt token issuance to compensate customers who were caught up in […] The post Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,0012837-17,38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01354-7,38%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01854-10,21%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

REX-Osprey Unveils Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for Launch on September 18

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Holds Near $0.25 as SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Lead Meme Coin Recovery