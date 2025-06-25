Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: As of May, the cumulative net capital inflow of Hong Kong Stock Connect exceeded HK$4.35 trillion

PANews
2025/06/25 21:57
LayerNet
NET$0.0000942-22.14%

PANews reported on June 25 that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission released its 2024-2025 fiscal year report, pointing out that as of May, the cumulative net capital inflow of Hong Kong Stock Connect exceeded 4.35 trillion yuan, and the proportion of southbound transactions in Hong Kong's market turnover reached 22.5%, reflecting the continued deepening of interconnection between mainland China and Hong Kong. The report pointed out that thanks to the reform measures introduced last year, the listing of new stocks and the rebound in secondary market trading have made Hong Kong once again a top global fundraising platform. The tokenization of virtual assets and securities has accelerated in the past year, driving Hong Kong towards the goal of becoming a future financial hub. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission released the "ASPIRe" roadmap at the beginning of this year, aiming to promote the development of Hong Kong's virtual asset ecosystem, and subsequently allowed two virtual asset exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to be pledged. At the same time, the total market value of the six virtual asset spot ETFs listed in Hong Kong has increased by 95% since their launch in April last year, and the average daily trading volume has also increased by 16%. In terms of virtual asset trading platforms, the Securities and Futures Commission has issued licenses to a total of 11 institutions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

Coinbase’s satirical “Everything is fine” video takes aim at Britain’s struggling economy as new data shows nearly half of UK adults are financially vulnerable.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000019027-4.64%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:22
The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary
Share
PANews2025/07/31 18:59
Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Author: TEDAO Introduction: As Ethena's popularity grows, a crowded arbitrage chain is operating at full speed: collateralizing (e/s) USDe to borrow stablecoins on Aave, buying YT/PT on Pendle to generate
Pendle
PENDLE$4.471+4.92%
AaveToken
AAVE$270.63-1.24%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0007-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:00

Trending News

More

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm